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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Indian Film In UK, Surpasses SRK’s Pathaan

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Highest Grossing Indian Film In UK, Surpasses SRK’s Pathaan

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been breaking records at the box office.

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' now UK's top Indian film.
  • Film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' box office.
  • North America, Germany, Finland also saw strong performance.
  • Story follows agent battling terror network in Pakistan.

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh’s “Dhurandhar-The Revenge” has become the number one film of all time in the UK, surpassing superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 action thriller “Pathaan”.

On Day 33, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has grossed 4.383 million pounds (Rs.55.6 crore), surpassing Pathaan, which minted 4.380 million pounds (55.5 crore) to officially become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the UK box office, as per a statement from the makers.

ALSO READ| Tuesday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 5.65 Cr, Dacoit Remains Stable

The UK success crowns an extraordinary international run marked by key milestones: First Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian title in the territory (after its third weekend).

As per the statement, the first Indian film to cross 1 million pounds in Germany, unlocking a non-traditional market at scale (after its third weekend) and strong performance in emerging markets such as Finland, further widening the film’s global footprint.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar is a duology. It’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Ranveer Singh Spotted In Mumbai After Deepika Padukone Announces Pregnancy

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, backed by Jio Studios, traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

Talking about Pathaan, the action thriller film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and the first instalment in the universe to establish crossovers between characters from other universe films. The film follows an exiled RAW agent who works with an ISI agent to take down a former RAW agent turned rogue, who plans to attack India with a deadly lab-generated virus.

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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRK SHAH RUKH KHAN Pathaan SRK + Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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