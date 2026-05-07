Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Aims For Historic Rs 1000 Cr Profit Milestone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh, praised for gripping storyline and performance.

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar 2 has not only broken box office records but is also on track to create history in Indian cinema. While crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark has become common for big franchise films, Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming for something even bigger - becoming the first Indian film to earn Rs 1000 crore in profit. No Hindi film has achieved this milestone so far.

Can Ranveer Singh Create History?

If Ranveer Singh manages to reach this rare milestone with his spy thriller, it would mark a new chapter for Indian cinema. According to a report by Koimoi, the film has already made an estimated profit of Rs 951.23 crore. Made on a massive budget of Rs 225 crore, the film was expected to perform well, and it has lived up to those expectations.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film received a strong response from audiences. Within just 48 days of its release, it recorded a net collection of Rs 1176.20 crore in India, bringing its total profit close to the Rs 1000 crore mark.

How Much More Does It Need?

Despite being a huge success and delivering a return of over 422 per cent on investment, Dhurandhar 2 still needs around Rs 48.77 crore more in profit to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. This means the film must reach a net collection of approximately Rs 1225 crore in India.

However, even with steady earnings and limited competition in the coming weeks, crossing this milestone may be challenging. This is because over the last three days, the film has been failing to achieve the Rs 1 crore mark.

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About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a high-scale spy thriller that combines action, emotion, and patriotism. The film has been praised for its gripping storyline, strong performances, and stylish execution. Ranveer Singh’s powerful screen presence and intense performance have played a major role in its success.

With its massive box office run and strong audience support, Dhurandhar 2 has already secured its place among the biggest hits in Indian cinema, and all eyes are now on whether it can achieve this historic profit milestone.