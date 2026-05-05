Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2; Can It Surpass Dangal Before Its Theatrical Run Ends?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 box office collection surpasses Baahubali 2 worldwide.

Film nears Rs 1,789 crore, still trails Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Day 47 collection drops significantly to Rs 0.50 crore.

Ranveer Singh starrer is running in its seventh week.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has scripted box office history by surpassing Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 lifetime collection. The film has amassed Rs 1,789 crore worldwide so far, with its net India collection standing at Rs 1,139.10 crore.

However, it is still behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 2,070 crore. To match that benchmark, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn an additional Rs 281 crore, making the race for the top spot an uphill climb.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47

On Day 47, which is its seventh Monday, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore at the box office. This marks a sharp 61.8 per cent drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 1.31 crore.

This is also understandable as the film is running in its seventh week.

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Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 6 & Beyond:

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

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About Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has continued the franchise’s strong box office run. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, and has received largely positive responses from audiences.

The sequel follows the success of Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year and later premiered on Netflix on January 30. While the first instalment was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in theatres in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After completing its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on JioHotstar. The first part is also set to premiere on television on Star Gold later this month.