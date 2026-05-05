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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2; Can It Surpass Dangal Before Its Theatrical Run Ends?

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2; Can It Surpass Dangal Before Its Theatrical Run Ends?

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: The film headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar has become the second highest grosser of all time in India.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 box office collection surpasses Baahubali 2 worldwide.
  • Film nears Rs 1,789 crore, still trails Aamir Khan's Dangal.
  • Day 47 collection drops significantly to Rs 0.50 crore.
  • Ranveer Singh starrer is running in its seventh week.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has scripted box office history by surpassing Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 lifetime collection. The film has amassed Rs 1,789 crore worldwide so far, with its net India collection standing at Rs 1,139.10 crore.

However, it is still behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 2,070 crore. To match that benchmark, Dhurandhar 2 needs to earn an additional Rs 281 crore, making the race for the top spot an uphill climb.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 47

On Day 47, which is its seventh Monday, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore at the box office. This marks a sharp 61.8 per cent drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 1.31 crore. 

This is also understandable as the film is running in its seventh week. 

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Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Paid Previews: Rs 43 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

Week 2 Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Week 3 Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Week 4 Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Week 5 Total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Week 6 & Beyond:
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.30 crore
Day 42: Rs 1 crore
Day 43: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 44: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 45: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 46: Rs 1.31 crore
Day 47: Rs 0.50 crore

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About Dhurandhar Franchise

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has continued the franchise’s strong box office run. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt, and has received largely positive responses from audiences.

The sequel follows the success of Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5 last year and later premiered on Netflix on January 30. While the first instalment was released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently running in theatres in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

After completing its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on JioHotstar. The first part is also set to premiere on television on Star Gold later this month.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has amassed Rs 1,789 crore worldwide so far. This collection has allowed it to surpass the lifetime collection of Prabhas' Baahubali 2.

How does Dhurandhar 2's collection compare to Dangal?

Dhurandhar 2's current worldwide collection of Rs 1,789 crore is still behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which earned Rs 2,070 crore. It needs an additional Rs 281 crore to match Dangal's benchmark.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on its 47th day?

On its seventh Monday (Day 47), Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 0.50 crore at the box office. This represents a significant drop from its Sunday collection.

What languages is Dhurandhar 2 currently running in theatres?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently playing in theatres in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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