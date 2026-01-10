Rani Mukerji Returns As Supercop Shivani In Mardaani 3, Release Date Preponed To January 30

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesRani Mukerji Returns As Supercop Shivani In Mardaani 3, Release Date Preponed To January 30

Rani Mukerji is back as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, set to hit theatres on January 30. The new chapter tackles a dark case involving missing girls across India.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mardaani 3 is officially locked in and the wait for Rani Mukerji’s return as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy is nearly over. The third chapter of the popular franchise is set to hit theatres soon, with Yash Raj Films confirming that the supercop will once again take charge of a chilling case centred on missing girls across the country.

Mardaani 3 release date announced

On Saturday, the makers revealed that Mardaani 3 will arrive in cinemas on January 30, advancing its earlier release plan of February 27. Making the announcement on Instagram, Yash Raj Films wrote, “She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan.”

 
 
 
 
 
The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster that sets the tone for the film. Rani Mukerji is seen aiming a gun straight at the viewer, her expression steely and resolute. Behind her stand several young girls, their faces marked with the word ‘missing’, hinting at the disturbing investigation that lies at the heart of the story.

Fans celebrate Shivani Shivaji Roy’s return

The release date reveal quickly sparked excitement among fans, who flooded the comments section with praise and anticipation. One fan wrote, “When it is Rani Mukerji, movie runs on her name. She is that good always.” Another commented, “I will be seated for Mardaani 3. Love Rani. Best actress.” A third added, “Rani is back! I am so excited.”

What to expect from Mardaani 3

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the latest instalment promises to push the franchise into darker and more intense territory. Rani Mukerji had earlier hinted that the third film would raise the stakes significantly compared to its predecessors.

“When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher. Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and we have a certain responsibility to deliver to the expectation that people have. We will do our best to live up to this. Mardaani 3 is dark, deadly and brutal. So, I’m intrigued to find out the response of the people towards our film. I hope they shower this film with the same amount of love that they have always given," she was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
