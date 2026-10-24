'Ramayana' Advance Booking Crosses Rs 10 Cr, Hindi Version Leads With 1.81 Lakh Tickets Sold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana's advance bookings surpassed ₹10 crore across India.

Hindi version dominates sales, accounting for nearly 88 percent.

Maharashtra, Delhi, NCR show leading advance ticket demand.

Nitesh Tiwari's epic releases November 5, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' has crossed Rs 10 crore in advance bookings across India. The Hindi version is leading ticket sales as the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic gears up for its November 5 release. The buzz around Ramayana: Rise of a Legend continues to build ahead of its theatrical release. The much-anticipated mythological epic has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in advance bookings across India, with the Hindi version accounting for the largest share of ticket sales.

According to figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had recorded gross advance bookings of Rs 10.15 crore as of 3 pm on October 24, including blocked seats. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stood at Rs 7.98 crore. Around 1.81 lakh tickets had been sold across 4,352 tracked shows in 134 cities. With 12 days remaining before its theatrical release, the film's advance sales continue to gather momentum.

'Ramayana' Advance Booking: Hindi Version Leads The Race

The Hindi version has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance booking figures. It recorded approximately Rs 8.91 crore in advance sales, accounting for nearly 88% of the total gross collection.

The Kannada version followed with around Rs 96.57 lakh, while the Telugu version recorded approximately Rs 28.11 lakh. The figures highlight the strong early demand for the Hindi version, although bookings for the dubbed versions are also contributing to the film's overall performance. Advance sales could increase further as exhibitors add more screenings and the release date approaches.

🚨 #RAMAYANA ADVANCE BOOKING UPDATE – 7 AM 🏹🔥 The EPIC is gathering momentum : • ₹9.85 CRORE GROSS • 1.73 LAKH TICKETS SOLD • ₹7.75 Cr Gross (Excluding Blocked Seats) • 70.8K Tickets Sold in National Chains ⏳ 12 DAYS TO GO! With almost two weeks still remaining, the advance booking journey has just begun. The BIG SURGE is what everyone will be watching. — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) October 24, 2026

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Maharashtra, Delhi Lead 'Ramayana' Advance Sales

Maharashtra emerged as the leading state in advance bookings, contributing approximately Rs 2.31 crore. Delhi followed with Rs 2.13 crore, while Karnataka recorded around Rs 1.45 crore. Among individual city markets, the National Capital Region (NCR) led with advance sales of Rs 2.13 crore from 27,177 tickets. Mumbai followed with approximately Rs 1.60 crore from 22,864 tickets.

Bengaluru also recorded strong demand, generating around Rs 1.20 crore from 18,147 tickets. Hyderabad contributed approximately Rs 62 lakh, while Pune recorded advance sales of around Rs 45.72 lakh. The numbers indicate that major metropolitan markets are contributing significantly to the film's early ticket sales.

More Shows Expected To Open Before Release

The film's advance booking figures could see further growth as cinemas finalise their schedules for the opening week. According to the report, the current number of tracked shows remains below the scale seen for some major theatrical releases. Additional screenings and wider availability could help boost ticket sales in the coming days. However, the advance booking figures do not guarantee a particular opening-day collection, and the film's final box office performance will depend on audience demand closer to release. The film's reported advance gross also includes seats blocked by exhibitors, making it important to distinguish between total gross bookings and confirmed consumer bookings.

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'Ramayana': Cast, Release Date And Other Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi. The film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana.

It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with premium formats also planned. The second instalment is currently scheduled for Diwali 2027. With advance bookings crossing Rs 10 crore, the film has registered a strong early start ahead of its theatrical debut. The coming days will determine whether the mythological epic can maintain its momentum and translate the initial interest into a strong opening at the box office.