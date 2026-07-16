Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ To Get Two Trailers Ahead Of Release; CBFC Grants ‘U’ Certificate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana trailer cleared by CBFC, releasing July 24, 2026.

Two versions, over four minutes, hint at substantial preview.

Global launch planned, featuring star cast and dual release.

The first official trailer for Ramayana, one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films of the year, is set to make its global debut on July 24. Ahead of its release, the trailer has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with certification records revealing that audiences can expect two separate versions. According to the CBFC, both trailers were granted a 'U' (Universal) certificate on July 15, making them suitable for viewers of all age groups.

CBFC Approves Two Trailers For Ramayana

The certification listing shows two cuts of the trailer. One, titled 'Trailer - Ramayana 3D', runs for 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the second, listed as 'Theatrical Trailer - Ramayana 3D', has a runtime of 4 minutes. The 15-second difference has fuelled speculation over whether the online version will feature additional footage or whether the extended sequence has been reserved exclusively for cinema audiences.

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At over four minutes in length, the trailer is notably longer than most theatrical previews, suggesting that the makers intend to offer audiences a substantial first look at the epic.

Global Launch Planned As Makers Build Momentum

The CBFC approval comes shortly after the film's producers announced the trailer's worldwide release date through the project's official social media channels.

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In a statement, the team described Ramayana as "one of India's greatest cultural epics" and said the film aims to present the timeless story to a global audience on a scale never before attempted in Indian cinema. The makers added that the epic has inspired generations through its enduring ideals of duty, courage, compassion and righteousness, and that the upcoming adaptation marks the beginning of a new cinematic journey.

Reports also suggest that the trailer will be showcased at Comic-Con next week, where members of the cast, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra are expected to participate in a panel discussion.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash portrays Ravana, while Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey stars as Lakshman. The film's score has been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

The ambitious adaptation will be released in two instalments. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 set to follow during Diwali 2027.