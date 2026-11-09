Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Races Past Rs 280 Cr On Diwali, Suriya's 'Scene' Lags Behind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana surpassed Rs 200 crore India net, Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore net on Day 4.

Suriya's Scene crossed Rs 62.75 crore India net total.

Scene's worldwide gross reached Rs 116.65 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continued its strong box-office run over the Diwali weekend. It has taken its India net collection past the Rs 200 crore mark and its worldwide gross beyond Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, Suriya's Scene also recorded a healthy weekend, crossing Rs 50 crore in India net collections by Day 3. However, the gap between the two films remained significant, with Ramayana leading by a wide margin.

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'Ramayana' Day 4 Box Office Collection

Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 net across 21,770 shows on Day 4. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total India net collection went to Rs 23.85 and India gross to Rs 285.20 crore.

Hindi contributed the biggest share on Day 4, earning Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore from 910 shows, while Telugu brought in Rs 6.25 crore from 1,621 shows. Tamil and Malayalam contributed Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively.

The film also maintained a strong overseas run, earning Rs 53 crore on Day 4. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 222 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 507.20 crore.

With an estimated 23,53,669 tickets sold on Day 4, the film's total ticket sales have reached 93,41,698. Its Day 4 collection registered a 19.6% decline compared with Day 3, when it earned Rs 69.80 crore. Across the four-day Diwali weekend, Ramayana collected Rs 174 crore, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 56.15 crore.

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'Scene' Day 3 Box Office Collection

Suriya's Scene collected Rs 23.25 crore net across 6,001 shows on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 62.75 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 72.90 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Tamil version led the day's earnings with Rs 19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 4 crore from 1,444 shows. The film also earned Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 43.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 116.65 crore.

Scene recorded a 14.3% rise in its Day 3 collection compared with Day 2's Rs 20.35 crore. It earned an average of Rs 38,984 per show across 5,964 shows. The film's three-day Diwali weekend total stood at Rs 62.75 crore net in India, with Sunday contributing Rs 23.25 crore.

While Scene crossed the Rs 50 crore India net milestone, its worldwide gross of Rs 116.65 crore remained well behind Ramayana, which had already moved past Rs 500 crore.