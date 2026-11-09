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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRanbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Races Past Rs 280 Cr On Diwali, Suriya's 'Scene' Lags Behind

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Races Past Rs 280 Cr On Diwali, Suriya's 'Scene' Lags Behind

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide, while Suriya's Scene passes Rs 50 crore in India net collections during the Diwali weekend.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana surpassed Rs 200 crore India net, Rs 500 crore worldwide.
  • Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 crore net on Day 4.
  • Suriya's Scene crossed Rs 62.75 crore India net total.
  • Scene's worldwide gross reached Rs 116.65 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continued its strong box-office run over the Diwali weekend. It has taken its India net collection past the Rs 200 crore mark and its worldwide gross beyond Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, Suriya's Scene also recorded a healthy weekend, crossing Rs 50 crore in India net collections by Day 3. However, the gap between the two films remained significant, with Ramayana leading by a wide margin.

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'Ramayana' Day 4 Box Office Collection

Ramayana collected Rs 56.15 net across 21,770 shows on Day 4. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total India net collection went to Rs 23.85 and India gross to Rs 285.20 crore.

Hindi contributed the biggest share on Day 4, earning Rs 36.75 crore from 17,755 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 7.25 crore from 910 shows, while Telugu brought in Rs 6.25 crore from 1,621 shows. Tamil and Malayalam contributed Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively.

The film also maintained a strong overseas run, earning Rs 53 crore on Day 4. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 222 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 507.20 crore.

With an estimated 23,53,669 tickets sold on Day 4, the film's total ticket sales have reached 93,41,698. Its Day 4 collection registered a 19.6% decline compared with Day 3, when it earned Rs 69.80 crore. Across the four-day Diwali weekend, Ramayana collected Rs 174 crore, with Sunday alone contributing Rs 56.15 crore.

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'Scene' Day 3 Box Office Collection

Suriya's Scene collected Rs 23.25 crore net across 6,001 shows on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 62.75 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 72.90 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Tamil version led the day's earnings with Rs 19.25 crore from 4,557 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 4 crore from 1,444 shows. The film also earned Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 3, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 43.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 116.65 crore.

Scene recorded a 14.3% rise in its Day 3 collection compared with Day 2's Rs 20.35 crore. It earned an average of Rs 38,984 per show across 5,964 shows. The film's three-day Diwali weekend total stood at Rs 62.75 crore net in India, with Sunday contributing Rs 23.25 crore.

While Scene crossed the Rs 50 crore India net milestone, its worldwide gross of Rs 116.65 crore remained well behind Ramayana, which had already moved past Rs 500 crore.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total India net collection for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has achieved a total India net collection of Rs 235.85 crore. It surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark during the Diwali weekend.

What is the worldwide gross collection of the film Ramayana?

Ramayana's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 507.20 crore. The film successfully crossed the Rs 500 crore milestone globally.

How much did Suriya's Scene collect in India by Day 3?

Suriya's Scene recorded a total India net collection of Rs 62.75 crore by Day 3. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 116.65 crore.

What was Ramayana's collection over the Diwali weekend?

Ramayana collected a strong Rs 174 crore across the four-day Diwali weekend. Its Day 4 collection alone accounted for Rs 56.15 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Suriya Ramayana Box Office Collection Scene Scene Box Office Collection
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