Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana surpassed ₹900 crore net in India within 17 days.

Film's Day 17 collection exceeded Dhurandhar 2's same-day earnings.

Worldwide gross reached ₹1,616.70 crore; third-fastest to ₹900 crore.

Ranbir-Sai Pallavi starrer is a two-part project, next in 2028.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 900 crore mark in India within 17 days of its release. The film has also recorded a new milestone by surpassing the Day 17 collection of Dhurandhar 2, another major box office hit of 2026. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 27.40 crore net on its 17th day, compared with the Rs 25.65 crore collected by Dhurandhar 2 on the same day.

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'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 900 Crore At The Box Office

Ramayana collected Rs 27.40 crore net on Day 17, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 906.90 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its gross collection in the domestic market has reached Rs 1,083.70 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29.7% across 15,851 shows.

Hindi screenings contributed the largest share, with Rs 20.25 crore from 13,553 shows. The film also earned Rs 2.75 crore in Malayalam, Rs 2 crore in Tamil, Rs 1.65 crore in Kannada and Rs 75 lakh in Telugu.

The film's overseas performance has added further momentum to its box office run. It collected Rs 10 crore internationally on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 533 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,616.70 crore. On average, the film earned Rs 17,286 per show on its 17th day.

'Ramayana' Beats 'Dhurandhar 2' On Day 17

The latest figures also put Ramayana ahead of Dhurandhar 2 in the Day 17 box office comparison. While Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 25.65 crore net on its 17th day, Ramayana recorded Rs 27.40 crore, surpassing that figure by Rs 1.75 crore.

The film has also become the third-fastest to enter the Rs 900 crore club, according to the figures cited in the report. Only Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2 reached the milestone faster.

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About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The ensemble cast also includes Yash, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The film is planned as a two-part project, with its second instalment scheduled for release in 2028. The next part will depict the battle between Ram and Ravana.