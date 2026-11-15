Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 1,200 In 10 Days; Beats 'Stree 2', 'Jawan'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Ramayana' achieved Rs 1,228 crore worldwide gross in 10 days.

Film earned Rs 685.60 crore net, surpassing 'Jawan' domestically.

Saturday collection of Rs 72.90 crore marked significant 51.6% rise.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana: Part 1' continues its impressive run at the box office. Featuring an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed the Rs 1,200 crore mark worldwide within just 10 days of its theatrical release. The film also recorded a strong jump in collections on its second Saturday, taking its domestic total past the lifetime earnings of 'Stree 2' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, 'Ramayana' collected Rs 72.90 crore net in India on its 10th day, Saturday. This marked a 51.6% rise from Friday's collection of Rs 48.10 crore. The film earned the amount across 23,451 shows in multiple languages.

With Saturday's figures, its total India net collection has reached Rs 685.60 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 819.50 crore. The film's strongest single-day performance so far remains Day 5, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore.

The Hindi version contributed the largest share on Day 10, collecting Rs 53.75 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 5.40 crore, while Malayalam and Tamil each added Rs 4.75 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 4.25 crore.

'Ramayana' Beats 'Stree 2' And 'Jawan' At The Box Office

The film's 10-day domestic net collection has taken it past the lifetime earnings of two major Hindi releases. Sacnilk figures put 'Jawan's' India net collection at Rs 640.25 crore, while 'Stree 2' had earned Rs 597.99 crore during its theatrical run.

With Rs 685.60 crore in its account, 'Ramayana' has moved ahead of both films. Its second-Saturday growth has further strengthened its position at the box office.

'Ramayana' Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

The film has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. It collected Rs 30 crore internationally on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 408.50 crore.

Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, 'Ramayana' has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,228 crore in 10 days. The film has therefore crossed the Rs 1,200 crore milestone within its first 10 days in cinemas.

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Cast And Release Details Of 'Ramayana: Part 1'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, 'Ramayana: Part 1' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles. The second part of the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas in 2028.