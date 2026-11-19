Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana surpassed Dhurandhar's lifetime worldwide box office collection.

Film collected Rs 23.20 crore net on its fourteenth day.

Total worldwide gross reached Rs 1,519.05 crore overall.

It also surpassed Dhurandhar's lifetime India net collection.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has achieved a major box office milestone, surpassing the reported lifetime worldwide collection of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has collected Rs 844.20 crore net in India and the worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,519.05 Crore, moving ahead of 'Dhurandhar's' reported lifetime earnings of Rs 710.60 Crore.

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'Ramayana' Day 14 Box Office Collection

On its 14th day in theatres, Ramayana earned Rs 23.20 crore net across 22,289 shows in India, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. While weekday collections have dropped compared with the film's opening week, it has continued to attract audiences across multiple languages.

The Hindi version contributed the largest share, earning Rs 16.50 crore from 17,661 shows. The other language versions also added to the total, with Malayalam collecting Rs 2.15 crore, Kannada Rs 1.65 crore, Tamil Rs 1.60 crore and Telugu Rs 1.30 crore.

With these earnings, the film's 14-day India net collection reached Rs 844.40 crore, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 1,009.05 crore.

The film also maintained a strong overseas presence. It added Rs 8 crore to its overseas gross on Day 14, taking the total to Rs 510 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection climbed to Rs 1,519.05 crore.

'Ramayana' Beats Lifetime Collection Of 'Dhurandhar' In 14 Days

The biggest milestone in Ramayana's box office journey so far is its latest domestic record. With an India net collection of Rs 844.40 crore, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has surpassed the reported lifetime India net collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which stands at Rs 840.20 crore.

Ramayana has also taken a significant lead over Dhurandhar in worldwide earnings. While Dhurandhar collected Rs 8 crore overseas on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 158 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 710.60 crore, Ramayana earned the same Rs 8 crore in overseas markets on its 14th day but has accumulated Rs 510 crore internationally. This takes its worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,519.05 crore, putting it well ahead of Dhurandhar.

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About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana arrived in cinemas on November 5, ahead of Diwali. The epic is planned as a two-part film franchise, with its second instalment expected to release during Diwali 2028.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and Lara Dutta, among others.