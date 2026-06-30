According to IMDb's latest rankings, the top three most anticipated films are Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 1, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, and Yash's Toxic.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha And Yash’s Toxic Among Most Anticipated Upcoming Films - Check Full List
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and Yash’s Toxic have become the most anticipated upcoming films of 2026.
- Ramayana, Alpha, Toxic are IMDb's top anticipated films.
- Ramayana: epic saga; Alpha: female spy; Toxic: Goa crime.
- Rankings based on 250 million monthly IMDb page-views.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash have emerged as the three most anticipated films in India releasing between July and December 2026, according to IMDb’s latest rankings. The list is based on page-view data from more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide, reflecting the films audiences are most eager to watch.
Top 5 Films On List
Ramayana Part 1 tops the list, followed by Alpha in second place and Toxic in third spot. King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, ranks fourth, while Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 and Drishyam 3 occupy the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.
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The rest of the top 10 features are Vishwanath & Sons, Mirzapur: The Movie, Haiwaan and Eetha.
About Top Films
Ramayana Part 1
Nitesh Tiwari is directing this retelling of the Ramayana’s central story: Rama’s exile from his kingdom, Sita’s abduction by the Lankan king Ravana, and the war that follows to win her back. Anticipation is heightened by the film’s two-part structure, with the opening chapter set for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release and its conclusion arriving a full year later, on Diwali 2027.
Alpha
Alpha breaks new ground as the first instalment centred on a female protagonist within Yash Raj Films’ growing spy-thriller franchise. Aditya Chopra produces, while Shiv Rawail - who previously helmed The Railway Men - directs. The cast brings together Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles with Hrithik Roshan popping up in a cameo. Audiences won’t have to wait long, as the film opens July 3.
Toxic
Yash lands his second top-three placement with Toxic, a period action drama unfolding along Goa’s coastline, where the story digs into a drug syndicate operating beneath the region’s tourist-friendly surface. The project has weathered several delays on its way to the screen, but it now has a confirmed release date of August 26.
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The rankings continue with Awarapan 2 at No. 11 and Ikka at No. 12, followed by Arasan, Khalifa, I’m Game, Ranabaali, Shakti Shalini, Idhayam Murali, Sigma and Vvan - Force of the Forest, completing the top 20.
IMDb Ranking
The list spans five Indian languages, featuring 12 Hindi films, four Tamil films, two Malayalam films, one Telugu film and one Kannada film.
IMDb compiled the rankings by tracking page-view traffic for Indian films with confirmed release dates between July and December 2026. The data was collected between January 1 and June 28.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the most anticipated Indian films releasing between July and December 2026?
How does IMDb compile its list of most anticipated films?
IMDb compiles its list from page-view data of over 250 million monthly visitors globally. Data was gathered from January 1 to June 28 for films releasing July-December 2026.
What can you tell me about the film
Alpha is the first female-led installment in Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller franchise. It stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Hrithik Roshan in a cameo, and is directed by Shiv Rawail.
When is Ramayana Part 1 scheduled for release?
The opening chapter of Ramayana Part 1 is set for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release. Its conclusion will arrive a full year later, on Diwali 2027.