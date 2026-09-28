Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor reportedly moves to November 5.

Film now plans simultaneous worldwide release, a day earlier.

Nitesh Tiwari directs, featuring Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

The multi-part film releases first installment this Diwali.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana reportedly has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release internationally on November 6 and in India on November 8, may now be preponed. It is also reportedly being planned for a simultaneous release in India and international markets. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

‘Ramayana’ To Release On November 5

The film was earlier expected to release on November 6. However, according to a new report, the makers are now planning to release it a day earlier, on November 5, with a simultaneous worldwide release.

ALSO READ| 'Jiske Saath Bhi Hai, Khush Rahe': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Govinda's Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani Swarnkar

Bollywood Hungama, citing a source, reported, “The makers of Ramayana have now decided to release their labour of love on Thursday, November 5. Also, this time, the plan is to release it across the world, that is, in India as well as overseas, on the same day. The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement.”

About ‘Ramayana’

With the film’s release approaching, the makers have begun ramping up its promotional campaign. The posters were unveiled at a grand launch, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Another poster also offered a glimpse of Yash as Ravana.

ALSO READ| Siwet Tomar Evicted From 'Rise And Fall 2' After Physical Fight Leaves Shehzad Poonawalla's Clothes Torn

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Yash plays Ravana, while Arun Govil essays the role of Dasharath. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as Shurpanakha, and Lara Dutta portrays Kaikeyi. The film’s trailer has unveiled the looks of most of the key characters, while Sunny Deol’s look as Hanuman is yet to be revealed.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive around Diwali this year, while the second part is expected to release around Diwali next year.