Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Love & War rights sold for Rs 300 crore.

Pen Marudhar secured global rights; releasing January 2027.

Makers confident in Ranbir, Alia, Vicky's star power.

Ever since its announcement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War has generated plenty of excitement, largely because it brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together on screen for the first time. The latest talk around the film is about its business. Its theatrical rights have reportedly been sold for a staggering Rs 300 crore.

‘Love & War’ Theatrical Rights Sold For Rs 300 Cr

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, there was considerable bidding for the film, with several big players including Dharma Productions, Jio Studios, Anil Thadani and Pen Marudhar competing for the film. In the end, Pen Marudhar won out with a Rs 300 crore deal.

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The deal is reportedly global in scope, and the company is said to be planning a wide release in January 2027.

“It’s a global deal, and Pen Marudhar is set to bring forward the biggest release of 2027 in January. There was a lot of bidding happening behind the scenes, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gotten the best value from Pen Marudhar,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Makers Confident About Ranbir, Alia and Vicky’s Trio

According to the same source, Pen Marudhar and the makers are optimistic about the deal. They reportedly believe the film can recoup its theatrical investment and turn a profit as well. The source pointed to Ranbir’s standing as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, alongside Alia and Vicky, and called the film one of Bhansali’s largest ensemble projects, one that justifies a deal of this size.

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About ‘Love & War’

Bhansali has written, directed and produced Love & War, which is set to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. Although this is the first film to feature all three leads together, they have shared the screen in pairs before: Ranbir and Alia in Brahmastra, and Ranbir and Vicky in Sanju.

The makers have already released first-look posters of the three stars, giving fans an early glimpse of their looks.