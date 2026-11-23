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Director Bhansali denies film is a

The film releases theatrically on January 21, 2027.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is drawing attention for its music even before the trailer arrives. A report by Variety India claims that the film will include a song titled ‘Love Me Like A Dog’, reportedly sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The track is said to have been recorded earlier and is expected to be among the album’s key numbers. Bhansali has previously released music ahead of his films, and reports suggest he may follow a similar strategy this time. The film is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.

Love And War To Feature Bold Song By Sunidhi Chauhan

According to a report by Variety India, Love And War will feature a song titled ‘Love Me Like A Dog’. The track is reportedly sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, who is said to have recorded it some time ago.

The report describes the song as one of the most important tracks in the film's music album. While the makers have not officially shared details about the number, its reported title has already sparked curiosity among fans.

The music of Bhansali's films often receives considerable attention, with songs playing an important role in the overall cinematic experience. His previous projects, including Bajirao Mastani and Heeramandi, have also seen music releases ahead of their trailers.

Variety India had earlier reported that Bhansali was planning to release a few songs from Love And War before unveiling its trailer, following a similar promotional approach.

Is Love And War A Remake Of Sangam?

Speculation has been circulating about whether Love And War is inspired by or a remake of Raj Kapoor's 1964 film Sangam, which also starred Vyjayanthimala and Rajendra Kumar. However, Bhansali dismissed the remake rumours during an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Clarifying his position, the filmmaker said:

“Not at all. I love Sangam. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is also like Sangam, where I tried to make Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) into Vyjayanthimala, who’s the most beautiful woman on the Indian screen, according to me.”

His comments made it clear that Love And War should not be considered a remake of the classic film.

Love And War Release Date

Love And War was initially expected to arrive in theatres during Christmas 2025. However, the release was subsequently pushed to March 2026. Reports later suggested that the makers were considering an August release around the Independence Day weekend.

The makers have now announced January 21, 2027, as the film's theatrical release date.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is among the most anticipated projects from Bhansali. With reports of an early music rollout, audiences are now waiting for the first songs and the trailer.