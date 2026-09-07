Ranabaali Teaser Release Date Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika’s Film Teases A Fierce Battle

Mythri Movie Makers has announced the teaser release date for Ranabaali, the upcoming period action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser will be released on September 9, giving fans their first major look at the film ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026. Vijay plays the titular warrior Ranabaali, while Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set against 19th-century Rayalaseema during British rule and also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist. With Ajay-Atul composing the music, Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika’s third collaboration on screen together.

Ranabaali Teaser On September 9

Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the teaser date through its official X account on September 7. The production house shared a poster announcing that the Ranabaali teaser will be out on September 9. The makers wrote, “The legend of the cursed land rises”, while also confirming the film’s worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

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The announcement has increased interest around the film, particularly because it offers Vijay Deverakonda a period action role that is different from his recent contemporary characters.

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Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna’s Characters

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, a warrior at the centre of the story, while Rashmika Mandanna appears as Jayamma, his wife. Their pairing has already generated considerable interest among fans, with the film marking their third project together. The story is set in 19th-century Rayalaseema under British rule and draws from events associated with the region during that period. The makers have also brought in Arnold Vosloo, known for his Hollywood work, to play the antagonist.

Rahul Sankrityan, who previously directed period-based cinema, is at the helm of the project.

Ranabaali Release Date And Crew

Ranabaali is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026. The film is being mounted as a pan-India production, with the makers planning its release across multiple languages. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, adding another major name to the film’s technical team. With the teaser arriving on September 9, audiences will get their first detailed glimpse of Vijay’s warrior look, Rashmika’s character and the period setting.

For now, the teaser announcement has set the stage for the film’s next phase of promotions ahead of its October release. Ranabaali will reach cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026, with the teaser scheduled to arrive on September 9.