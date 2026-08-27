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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ranabaali’: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna First Film After Marriage Gets Poster; To Clash With ‘Jailer 2’

‘Ranabaali’: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna First Film After Marriage Gets Poster; To Clash With ‘Jailer 2’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share the screen for the third time in Ranabaali, which is slated to clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 at the box office.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, now married, star in Ranabaali.
  • Ranabaali releases October 16, features Vijay in rugged 19th-century role.
  • Makers tease 'darkest chapter,' film clashes with Jailer 2.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who tied the knot in February this year, are set to share the screen once again in their upcoming film Ranabaali. The film marks their first project together as husband and wife. Both actors shared the update on social media in their own style, sending fans into a frenzy.

Ranabaali First Look Out

The first look of Ranabaali was unveiled by director Rahul Sankrityan on Thursday. Sharing the poster on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “And now, the Ranabaali season begins,” officially kicking off the film’s promotional campaign.

The poster features Vijay in a rugged, moustached avatar that reflects the film’s 19th-century setting.

Ranabaali Release Date

Ranabaali is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16, to make the most of the Dussehra festive period.

Sharing the first look on X, Vijay wrote, “This OCT 16. Worldwide in Cinemas near you. RANABAALI.”

Rashmika Mandanna Asks, ‘What Kind Of Film Is It?’

Rashmika Mandanna also shared the release update with her fans. The actor wrote, “Ranabaali is releasing on 16th of October!!!”

She added, “It’s hard to actually put an emoji on it for what kind of a film it is!!” teasing the film’s genre and tone without revealing much about the story.

The film’s official X account further raised curiosity as the makers tease the film. “The darkest chapter of our history opens this October.”

Ranabaali To Clash With Jailer 2?

Ranabaali is heading for a theatrical clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is scheduled to release on October 15.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Nelson Dilipkumar is directing the sequel.

Rashmika, Vijay Upcoming Projects

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which released in theatres on June 19 and also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. She will also be seen in Mysaa.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the Telugu musical fantasy comedy-drama Sing Geetham, directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Vijay, Rashmika’s Third Film Together

Ranabaali marks Vijay and Rashmika’s third film together. The duo previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Their latest collaboration comes after their real-life relationship culminated in marriage, making Ranabaali their first film together as a married couple.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna get married?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in February this year. Ranabaali marks their first film project together as a married couple.

What is the release date for the film Ranabaali?

Ranabaali is set to hit theatres worldwide on October 16. The release is timed to make the most of the Dussehra festive period.

What is the setting of the film Ranabaali?

The film's poster shows Vijay in a rugged, moustached look reflecting its 19th-century setting.

Will Ranabaali face a box office clash?

Yes, Ranabaali is scheduled to clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. Jailer 2 is set to release on October 15.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Jailer 2 Ranabaali
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