Ramayana X Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, Climax Leaves Viewers Emotional

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viewers praised Ramayana's visuals, CGI, and strong technical execution.

Yash's portrayal of Ravana, Jatayu sequence, received major acclaim.

Critics cited lengthy runtime, unexciting narrative, and weaker music.

The first audience reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana are out, and viewers on X have shared largely positive reviews of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer. The film has received praise for its visual effects, cinematography, production design, and performances, with Yash's portrayal of Ravana emerging as a major highlight. Several viewers have also appreciated the Jatayu sequence and climax. However, some reactions have pointed to an unexciting narrative, lengthy runtime, music, and a weaker emotional connection between Ram and Sita.

Ramayana X Review: What Are Viewers Saying?

Early reactions on X suggest that Ramayana has impressed audiences with its visual scale and technical execution. Several viewers have highlighted the film's VFX, CGI, cinematography, and elaborate making, while Yash's portrayal of Ravana has received particularly enthusiastic responses.

RAMAYANA – INTERVAL REVIEW 🔥 The film is absolutely fantastic! The cinematography, CGI, VFX and storytelling are outstanding. The opening sequence is brilliantly executed and makes a strong impression right from the beginning. The portrayal of Ravan and Ram’s Vanvaas sequences are particularly impressive. The amount of hard work visible on screen is incredible. Hats off to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for creating something this spectacular. The film has already impressed me by the interval. Now, let’s see what the second half has in store for us! #Ramayana — Knight rider (@Bhaveshpaliwa1) November 5, 2026

One viewer summed up the experience by calling it "Drama'yana!!" The user listed outstanding VFX, production, and Yash's episodes, along with the Jatayu sequence, among the film's biggest strengths. However, the same review identified the music, Ranbir's performance, Ram-Sita emotions, an unexciting storyline, and lengthy runtime as drawbacks.

ALSO READ | Bob Dylan Visits Pope Leo XIV At Apostolic Palace, Gifts Autobiography In Special Meeting

Another viewer who watched the Tamil version rated it 4/5, writing, "What an effort from the team." Praising the opening portions, the user said the first 30 minutes were particularly impressive, with Yash making a strong impact as Ravana. The review also appreciated the film's making, lip-sync, and graphics, describing it as a one-time theatrical watch.

Ramayana is a blockbuster ride🔥 #yash delivers a career-best performance as Raavan. His monstrous screen presence and elevations are pure goosebumps! 🥵🔥 #RanbirKapoor shines, while #SaiPallavi impresses with her acting 4.5/5 #Ramayana #RamayanaReview https://t.co/yPrrqTTFRE — Goutham_Nandha (@2ndvillainn) November 5, 2026

A viewer who watched the second IMAX 3D show gave Ramayana Part 1 a rating of 4.5/5. The user singled out the Airawat, Jatayu and forest sequences, while describing the climax as a personal favourite. The viewer also revealed that the ending moved them to tears three times during the screening.

ALSO READ | 'Maine Cheat Kiya Hai Usko Bahut': Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times To ScoutOP | WATCH

Yash's portrayal of Ravana has been another major talking point. One enthusiastic viewer called the film a "blockbuster ride" and described the actor's performance as career-best, praising his screen presence and powerful moments. The same review appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi's acting, giving the film 4.5/5.

Just got done with 2nd Imax 3D show of #Ramayana ! It went by quicker it seemed. Final #RamayanaReview verdict: 4.5/5 🌟 for #RamayanaPart1 Airawat, Jatayu and all forests segments were amazing. My favorite is the Climax segment. Moved me to tears 3x this time. Amazing 👏 🤩 . https://t.co/7Pn9YY2EqW — Bharat's Views (@bharatVermab) November 5, 2026

Another viewer praised the film's cinematography, CGI, VFX, and storytelling, particularly highlighting its opening sequence. The portrayal of Ravana and the Vanvaas portions were also appreciated. The user credited director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for the film's scale, adding that the first half had already made a strong impression.

#Ramayana - ‘Drama’yana!! Highlights : Outstanding VFX, Making,Terrific Yash Episodes & Jatayu Seq ! Music, Ranbir, Ram-Sita Emotions, Unexciting Story/Drama, Lengthy Runtime are drawbacks. AVERAGE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026

Ramayana Cast And Story

Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film follows Lord Rama's journey from Ayodhya to exile and his eventual battle against Ravana to rescue Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita and Yash raises Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the ambitious project.

Ending: With strong early reactions for its visual spectacle, performances, and action sequences, Ramayana Part 1 has made a promising start among moviegoers. However, its narrative and emotional depth remain areas of debate among viewers.