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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRamayana X Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, Climax Leaves Viewers Emotional

Ramayana X Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, Climax Leaves Viewers Emotional

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana earns praise on X for its VFX, cinematography and performances, with Yash’s Ravana and the climax emerging as major highlights despite some criticism.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viewers praised Ramayana's visuals, CGI, and strong technical execution.
  • Yash's portrayal of Ravana, Jatayu sequence, received major acclaim.
  • Critics cited lengthy runtime, unexciting narrative, and weaker music.

The first audience reactions to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana are out, and viewers on X have shared largely positive reviews of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer. The film has received praise for its visual effects, cinematography, production design, and performances, with Yash's portrayal of Ravana emerging as a major highlight. Several viewers have also appreciated the Jatayu sequence and climax. However, some reactions have pointed to an unexciting narrative, lengthy runtime, music, and a weaker emotional connection between Ram and Sita.

Ramayana X Review: What Are Viewers Saying?

Early reactions on X suggest that Ramayana has impressed audiences with its visual scale and technical execution. Several viewers have highlighted the film's VFX, CGI, cinematography, and elaborate making, while Yash's portrayal of Ravana has received particularly enthusiastic responses.

One viewer summed up the experience by calling it "Drama'yana!!" The user listed outstanding VFX, production, and Yash's episodes, along with the Jatayu sequence, among the film's biggest strengths. However, the same review identified the music, Ranbir's performance, Ram-Sita emotions, an unexciting storyline, and lengthy runtime as drawbacks.

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Another viewer who watched the Tamil version rated it 4/5, writing, "What an effort from the team." Praising the opening portions, the user said the first 30 minutes were particularly impressive, with Yash making a strong impact as Ravana. The review also appreciated the film's making, lip-sync, and graphics, describing it as a one-time theatrical watch.

A viewer who watched the second IMAX 3D show gave Ramayana Part 1 a rating of 4.5/5. The user singled out the Airawat, Jatayu and forest sequences, while describing the climax as a personal favourite. The viewer also revealed that the ending moved them to tears three times during the screening.

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Yash's portrayal of Ravana has been another major talking point. One enthusiastic viewer called the film a "blockbuster ride" and described the actor's performance as career-best, praising his screen presence and powerful moments. The same review appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi's acting, giving the film 4.5/5.

Another viewer praised the film's cinematography, CGI, VFX, and storytelling, particularly highlighting its opening sequence. The portrayal of Ravana and the Vanvaas portions were also appreciated. The user credited director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for the film's scale, adding that the first half had already made a strong impression.

Ramayana Cast And Story

Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film follows Lord Rama's journey from Ayodhya to exile and his eventual battle against Ravana to rescue Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita and Yash raises Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music for the ambitious project.

Ending: With strong early reactions for its visual spectacle, performances, and action sequences, Ramayana Part 1 has made a promising start among moviegoers. However, its narrative and emotional depth remain areas of debate among viewers.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What aspects of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have viewers praised?

Viewers have largely praised the film's visual effects, cinematography, production design, and performances. Yash's portrayal of Ravana and the Jatayu sequence were particularly highlighted as major strengths.

What criticisms have early viewers of Ramayana shared?

Some early reactions have pointed out an unexciting narrative, lengthy runtime, and issues with the music. A weaker emotional connection between Ram and Sita was also noted as a drawback by some.

Who are the main actors in Ramayana and who do they portray?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, and Yash stars as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

How has Yash's performance as Ravana been received?

Yash's portrayal of Ravana has received enthusiastic responses, emerging as a major highlight. Viewers have praised his monstrous screen presence and powerful elevations, with some calling it a career-best performance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Yash Sai Pallavi Yash As Ravana Ramayana VFX Ramayana X Review Ramayana Audience Review Ramayana Movie Review Jatayu Sequence
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