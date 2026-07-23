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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRamayana Trailer Release: When And Where To Watch It In India

Ramayana Trailer Release: When And Where To Watch It In India

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash head to San Diego Comic-Con as the makers prepare for the film's global trailer launch, with exclusive footage expected ahead of the official reveal.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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  • India trailer release July 24; official time unconfirmed.

The excitement surrounding Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, has reached new heights as the countdown to its trailer launch officially begins. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic adaptation is set to receive a major international spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 24.

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Head To San Diego

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash recently departed for San Diego to participate in the film's special panel discussion, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The session, scheduled to take place at the 4,800-seat Ballroom 20, will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the vision, scale and creative process behind the ambitious project.

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Hosted by entertainment journalist Coy Jandreau, the panel is expected to explore the challenges of bringing one of India's most cherished epics to a global audience. Reports also suggest that exclusive footage from the film will be showcased before the official trailer reveal.

When Will The Ramayana Trailer Release In India?

According to the Comic-Con schedule, the presentation will begin at 3:15 PM PDT in San Diego, which corresponds to approximately 3:15 AM IST on July 25. Attendees at the event are expected to get the first glimpse of the trailer during the session.

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Screenshots shared by PVR Pictures on social media indicate that the trailer could be released digitally and in cinemas at 10:00 AM IST on July 24. Other reports suggest an earlier release window around 8:00 AM IST. However, the makers have only confirmed the trailer launch date and have not yet announced an official release time.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol will appear as Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Adinath Kothare.

While Ramayana is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release, speculation suggests the makers may reveal the film's exact release date during the trailer launch, making the upcoming showcase a landmark moment for fans eagerly awaiting the epic spectacle.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the anticipated release date for the film 'Ramayana'?

The film 'Ramayana' is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release. It is speculated that the exact release date may be revealed during the trailer launch.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Trailer Launch Ramayana Yash
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