Ramayana Trailer Release: When And Where To Watch It In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India trailer release July 24; official time unconfirmed.

The excitement surrounding Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, has reached new heights as the countdown to its trailer launch officially begins. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic adaptation is set to receive a major international spotlight at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 24.

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Head To San Diego

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash recently departed for San Diego to participate in the film's special panel discussion, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The session, scheduled to take place at the 4,800-seat Ballroom 20, will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the vision, scale and creative process behind the ambitious project.

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Hosted by entertainment journalist Coy Jandreau, the panel is expected to explore the challenges of bringing one of India's most cherished epics to a global audience. Reports also suggest that exclusive footage from the film will be showcased before the official trailer reveal.

When Will The Ramayana Trailer Release In India?

According to the Comic-Con schedule, the presentation will begin at 3:15 PM PDT in San Diego, which corresponds to approximately 3:15 AM IST on July 25. Attendees at the event are expected to get the first glimpse of the trailer during the session.

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Screenshots shared by PVR Pictures on social media indicate that the trailer could be released digitally and in cinemas at 10:00 AM IST on July 24. Other reports suggest an earlier release window around 8:00 AM IST. However, the makers have only confirmed the trailer launch date and have not yet announced an official release time.

Ramayana Trailer has been scheduled at

10 Am IST by PVR Pictures on their official Handle on 24th July.



The Peak is Coming 🏹 pic.twitter.com/1H892uvMJB — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 22, 2026

The film boasts a star-studded cast, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana. Sunny Deol will appear as Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Adinath Kothare.

While Ramayana is currently slated for a Diwali 2026 release, speculation suggests the makers may reveal the film's exact release date during the trailer launch, making the upcoming showcase a landmark moment for fans eagerly awaiting the epic spectacle.