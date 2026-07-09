Yash, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Launch In Delhi On July 18: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana trailer to launch July 18th in New Delhi.

Key cast and crew attending ambitious trailer launch event.

Promotions begin early, aiming for global reach and hype.

Dharma Productions secured ₹250 crore India distribution rights.

The makers of director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have officially announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on July 18, ending weeks of speculation. The grand launch in New Delhi is expected to mark the beginning of the film's large-scale promotional campaign ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

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Grand Trailer Launch Planned In New Delhi

According to Variety India, the trailer will be released during a high-profile event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. The large-scale launch is expected to offer audiences their most detailed glimpse yet of the ambitious two-part adaptation, which has reportedly been mounted on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Industry reports also suggest the event has been designed to match the scale and vision of the film, with key members of the cast and crew expected to attend.

Who Is Expected To Attend?

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are confirmed to be present at the event alongside several leading cast members. Those expected to attend include Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor.

The attendance of Yash, who portrays Ravana, and Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, has not yet been confirmed.

The ensemble cast also features Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Promotions Begin Months Ahead Of Release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, trailers would be out 1 ½ months or 2 months before release. In the post-pandemic era, the window shortened to a couple of weeks. But with Ramayana, the makers have taken an exception. The theatrical trailer is expected to be unveiled on July 18, that is, almost 3 ½ months before release."

The source added, "This is not just any other Indian biggie. Ramayana is positioned as a film with tremendous global appeal. Hence, as per global standards, promotions began way in advance and now, even the trailer will be released, even though the film will be out on Diwali. The idea is to spread the word and make enough noise about the film."

They further stated, "The assets until now have served their purpose. Now, the trailer will further enhance the hype."

Dharma Productions Secures India Distribution

Ahead of the trailer launch, Variety India reported that producer Namit Malhotra screened approximately 30 minutes of edited footage for prospective distributors.

Following discussions, Dharma Productions secured the sole distribution rights across India. The report stated that negotiations initially began at around Rs 500 crore, before both parties agreed on a final deal worth Rs 250 crore.

The agreement adds another major pan-India project to Dharma Productions' distribution portfolio, following films including Baahubali, The Ghazi Attack, 2.0 and Devara: Part 1.

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Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

Ramayana: Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part II is slated for Diwali 2027.