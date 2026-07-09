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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesYash, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Launch In Delhi On July 18: Reports

Yash, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer To Launch In Delhi On July 18: Reports

Ramayana's grand trailer launches on July 18 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Ahead of its release, Dharma Productions has secured the film's India distribution rights.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana trailer to launch July 18th in New Delhi.
  • Key cast and crew attending ambitious trailer launch event.
  • Promotions begin early, aiming for global reach and hype.
  • Dharma Productions secured ₹250 crore India distribution rights.

The makers of director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have officially announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on July 18, ending weeks of speculation. The grand launch in New Delhi is expected to mark the beginning of the film's large-scale promotional campaign ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

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Grand Trailer Launch Planned In New Delhi

According to Variety India, the trailer will be released during a high-profile event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. The large-scale launch is expected to offer audiences their most detailed glimpse yet of the ambitious two-part adaptation, which has reportedly been mounted on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Industry reports also suggest the event has been designed to match the scale and vision of the film, with key members of the cast and crew expected to attend.

Who Is Expected To Attend?

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are confirmed to be present at the event alongside several leading cast members. Those expected to attend include Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor.

The attendance of Yash, who portrays Ravana, and Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, has not yet been confirmed.

The ensemble cast also features Adinath Kothare, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Promotions Begin Months Ahead Of Release

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, trailers would be out 1 ½ months or 2 months before release. In the post-pandemic era, the window shortened to a couple of weeks. But with Ramayana, the makers have taken an exception. The theatrical trailer is expected to be unveiled on July 18, that is, almost 3 ½ months before release."

The source added, "This is not just any other Indian biggie. Ramayana is positioned as a film with tremendous global appeal. Hence, as per global standards, promotions began way in advance and now, even the trailer will be released, even though the film will be out on Diwali. The idea is to spread the word and make enough noise about the film."

They further stated, "The assets until now have served their purpose. Now, the trailer will further enhance the hype."

Dharma Productions Secures India Distribution

Ahead of the trailer launch, Variety India reported that producer Namit Malhotra screened approximately 30 minutes of edited footage for prospective distributors.

Following discussions, Dharma Productions secured the sole distribution rights across India. The report stated that negotiations initially began at around Rs 500 crore, before both parties agreed on a final deal worth Rs 250 crore.

The agreement adds another major pan-India project to Dharma Productions' distribution portfolio, following films including Baahubali, The Ghazi Attack, 2.0 and Devara: Part 1.

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Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

Ramayana: Part I is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part II is slated for Diwali 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana be released?

The official trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is set to be released on July 18. This launch will kick off the film's large-scale promotional campaign.

Where is the Ramayana trailer launch event being held?

The grand trailer launch event for Ramayana will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This high-profile event is expected to offer a detailed glimpse of the film.

Which company secured the India distribution rights for Ramayana?

Dharma Productions has secured the sole distribution rights for Ramayana across India. The agreement was reached for a deal worth Rs 250 crore.

When is Ramayana: Part I scheduled for release?

Ramayana: Part I is slated to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026. The second part of the adaptation, Ramayana: Part II, is planned for Diwali 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Dharma Productions Yash Sai Pallavi Namit Malhotra Ramayana Trailer Release Date
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