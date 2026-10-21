Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-Starrer ‘Ramayana’ Declared Tax-Free In West Bengal By Suvendu Adhikari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal CM declared 'Ramayana' film tax-free.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash joined Kolkata's Dussehra celebrations.

Film slated for 2026 release, highlights good's triumph.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, will be tax-free in the state. The announcement came as the film’s cast and crew joined Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday, October 20. The event also featured a traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony, with Adhikari setting fire to a 60-foot effigy of Ravana.

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Suvendu Adhikari Announces Tax-Free Status For Ramayana

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said Ramayana would join other films that have received tax-free status in West Bengal, including The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files. He also spoke about the possibility of future films based on Indian epics and mythological figures, including Lord Krishna, Arjuna and the Mahabharata.

#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files—all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata..." He also says, "We also carry a deep pain in our hearts regarding the incident at the Durga Puja pandal in Chorbagan area. From this very stage, we offered prayers for those affected as well. We observed a moment of silence. Everyone stands with the grieving family." — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

“‘The Ramayana’ film has been made tax-free. ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Bengal Files’, all of these will be or have been made tax-free, and the same will apply to ‘Ramayana’. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata,” the West Bengal CM told ANI.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over an incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata’s Chorbagan area. He said prayers had been offered for those affected and that a moment of silence was observed in support of the grieving family.

“We also carry a deep pain in our hearts regarding the incident at the Durga Puja pandal in the Chorbagan area. From this very stage, we offered prayers for those affected as well. We observed a moment of silence. Everyone stands with the grieving family,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Dussehra Message In Kolkata

The celebrations were organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake under the theme ‘Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya’. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravi Dubey were also present.

Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama in the film, thanked Adhikari and the audience for welcoming the team to Kolkata for the festival.

“It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you,” Ranbir said.

Talking about the festival’s message, the actor said Dussehra serves as a reminder that truth and goodness ultimately prevail, regardless of how powerful evil may appear.

“Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph,” he said.

Ranbir also encouraged people to spread happiness and love while staying committed to the path of truth.

“So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram,” he added.

Yash Recalls His Early Theatre Days In Kolkata

Yash, who portrays Ravana, spoke about his personal connection with Kolkata, recalling that his journey in theatre began in the city around 2004 or 2005.

“Today, I have come here as a film actor. I am feeling very happy,” he said.

The actor remembered travelling to Kolkata by train after getting an opportunity to work backstage during the Narendra Festival. He described the experience as an important early chapter in his career.

“The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time,” Yash said.

He also recalled sampling Kolkata’s sweets during that visit, particularly rasgullas and gulab jamuns.

“From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day, those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets,” he said.

Praising the warmth of the city and its residents, Yash thanked the audience for welcoming the Ramayana team. He also linked the film’s central theme to the significance of Dussehra.

“The significance of Dussehra is the victory of good over evil. Good always triumphs. Let’s go, let’s walk towards it.”

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'Ramayana' Cast, Release Date And Other Details

The celebrations featured a towering statue of Lord Rama, immersive visual displays, cultural performances and a drone light show. The traditional Ravan Dahan ceremony formed a key part of the event, connecting the festival’s message with the upcoming film’s retelling of one of India’s best-known epics.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, with Part 2 set to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film is planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and will also be presented in IMAX.

Sony Pictures is handling global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

(With inputs from ANI)