Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana's earnings dipped, prompting makers to reduce ticket prices.

This strategy boosted Day 20 collections to ₹17.50 crore.

Film's domestic net collections now near ₹1,000 crore.

It also registered the highest ever third-Tuesday earnings.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana enjoyed a strong third weekend at the box office, but its earnings dipped on the following Monday. In a bid to bring more viewers to cinemas, the makers reduced ticket prices by up to 80%, allowing audiences to watch the film for Rs 99. The move appears to have paid off, with Nitesh Tiwari's film recording a noticeable rise in collections on its 20th day.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 20

Ramayana has crossed several major box office milestones since its release and is now edging closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark in domestic net collections. However, the film witnessed its lowest single-day earnings so far on its third Monday, collecting just Rs 12.70 crore.

The makers subsequently reduced ticket prices to Rs 99, with discounts of up to 80%. The change helped draw audiences back to theatres on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 17.50 crore net across 15,817 shows on Day 20.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 14.25 crore from 13,547 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 1.25 crore across 829 shows, while Kannada earned Rs 90 lakh from 445 shows. Tamil and Telugu added Rs 70 lakh from 571 shows and Rs 40 lakh from 425 shows, respectively.

With these earnings, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 972.95 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,162.15 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 5 crore on Day 20, taking the total international gross to Rs 573 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,735.15 crore.

An estimated 1,103,758 tickets were sold on Day 20, taking the total number of tickets sold during the film's run to 40,330,546.

'Ramayana' Records Highest Third Tuesday Collection

The film also achieved a notable box office record on its 20th day. With Rs 17.50 crore in earnings, Ramayana registered the highest third Tuesday collection among the films listed in the comparison.

It moved ahead of Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 17.25 crore on its third Tuesday. The film also surpassed the corresponding collections of Pushpa 2 (Rs 11.50 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 9.57 crore), Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 9.50 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 6.95 crore).

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations and DNEG. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in leading roles, alongside Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Indira Krishnan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonal Jha and Vivek Oberoi.

The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.