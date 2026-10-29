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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Records Bumper Advance Bookings After Premiere, Sales Jump 27%

'Ramayana' Records Bumper Advance Bookings After Premiere, Sales Jump 27%

Ramayana's US premiere bookings jumped 27% after its Los Angeles premiere, reaching $800,000 (Rs 7.62 crore), while India pre-sales crossed Rs 16 crore ahead of its November 5 release.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana's US advance bookings jumped 27% after LA premiere.
  • US advance sales reached $800,000, nearing million-dollar mark.
  • India's advance bookings crossed Rs 16 crore.
  • Starring Ranbir, Pallavi, Yash, film releases November 5.

Ramayana has recorded a surge in advance bookings following its Los Angeles premiere, with US premiere ticket sales jumping 27 per cent in 24 hours. The film’s reported US advance collection rose from $631,000 (approximately Rs 6.01 crore) to $800,000 (approximately Rs 7.62 crore), signalling growing interest ahead of its theatrical release. In India, advance bookings have crossed Rs 16 crore, including blocked seats, while collections excluding blocked seats stand at Rs 13.48 crore. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the mythological epic is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.

US Advance Bookings Jump 27%

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded $631,000 (approximately Rs 6.01 crore) in US premiere advance bookings with nine days remaining. The figure subsequently rose to $800,000 (approximately Rs 7.62 crore) with eight days to go. The increase of $169,000 (approximately Rs 1.61 crore) in 24 hours represents a jump of around 27 per cent.

This marks the film’s sharpest single-day rise in US premiere advance sales since bookings opened in the North American market. The film’s US premiere pre-sales are also approaching the $1 million (approximately Rs 9.53 crore) mark, a benchmark previously achieved by Animal for a Hindi film in North America, according to trade reports.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Ayushmaan Gets Engaged To Samiksha Shetty, Shares Romantic Pics

India Advance Booking Collection

In India, Ramayana has recorded more than Rs 16 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, according to the reported figures. The collection excluding blocked seats stands at Rs 13.48 crore.

These numbers reflect advance bookings ahead of the film’s November 5 release and may change as more tickets are sold. The distinction between total bookings and sales excluding blocked seats is important when assessing actual ticket demand. The film’s domestic advance sales are being tracked across multiple languages and formats as anticipation builds ahead of its theatrical release.

Los Angeles Premiere

The film held its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, ahead of its planned worldwide theatrical release. The screening introduced the highly anticipated adaptation of the Indian epic to an international audience.

Early reactions following the premiere have drawn attention to the film’s scale, performances and visual presentation. The rise in US premiere bookings has brought its overseas pre-sales into focus as the release date approaches. The film is also scheduled for a preview screening at Le Grand Rex in Paris on November 4, a day before its theatrical release.

Also Read: 'Jai Shree Ram' Chants Echo In Karachi As Pakistani Hindus Celebrate Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana': WATCH

About 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic, with music composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, while the second part is planned for 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ramayana's US advance collection increase after its Los Angeles premiere?

The US advance collection for Ramayana jumped by $169,000 (approximately Rs 1.61 crore) in 24 hours, marking a 27% increase. It rose from $631,000 to $800,000.

What are the advance booking figures for Ramayana in India?

Ramayana has crossed Rs 16 crore in advance bookings in India, including blocked seats. The collection stands at Rs 13.48 crore excluding blocked seats.

When is the film Ramayana scheduled to be released, and who are its main stars?

Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

When and where did Ramayana have its world premiere?

Ramayana held its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. It will also have a preview screening at Le Grand Rex in Paris on November 4.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash
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