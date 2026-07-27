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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesHow Will Ramayana Part One End? Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals A Major Twist

How Will Ramayana Part One End? Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals A Major Twist

'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor, is set to release in two parts. At San Diego Comic-Con, director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that Part 1 will end on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the sequel.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
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  • First installment releases Diwali 2026, second part Diwali 2027.

'Ramayana' remains one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films, with audiences keen to learn every new detail about the ambitious mythological adaptation. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is being released in two parts. During the team's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, the filmmaker shared fresh insights into the story's structure and revealed why the first instalment will conclude on a dramatic note.

Part One Will End On A Cliffhanger

Speaking to IGN, Nitesh Tiwari explained that Ramayana is a single, continuous story that naturally required two films. He revealed that the first instalment will conclude with a major cliffhanger designed to leave audiences eager for the next chapter.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Namit Malhotra (@iamnamitmalhotra)

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According to the director, the chosen ending was carefully planned to ensure viewers leave the cinema wanting to see the second part immediately. He added that condensing the entire epic into one film would not have done justice to the scale and emotional depth of the story.

A Modern Retelling Of A Timeless Epic

Nitesh also spoke about the film's fresh approach, saying that while Ramayana remains rooted in its timeless themes of relationships, emotions and values, it has been presented using modern storytelling techniques and cutting-edge filmmaking. He believes audiences will experience the familiar epic in an entirely new way.

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Meanwhile, the film's much-awaited trailer, which was expected to receive its global launch during San Diego Comic-Con, has been postponed. Producer Namit Malhotra announced that the decision was taken following Ramayana's international distribution partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, with a new launch date to be announced later.

The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive before Diwali 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of approach is being used for this modern retelling of 'Ramayana'?

The film employs modern storytelling techniques and cutting-edge filmmaking. It presents the timeless themes of relationships and values in an entirely new way.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Comic Con
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