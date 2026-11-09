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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Overtakes 'Dhurandhar 2' On Diwali, Makes History With 1.10 Lakh Tickets Sold In One Hour

'Ramayana' Overtakes 'Dhurandhar 2' On Diwali, Makes History With 1.10 Lakh Tickets Sold In One Hour

Ramayana surpasses Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 with 1.10 lakh tickets sold in an hour on BookMyShow as Diwali boosts its Day 5 bookings.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana achieved highest hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow.
  • Film sold 1.10 lakh tickets in one hour on Monday.
  • Surpassed previous records held by Dhurandar 2, Pushpa 2.
  • Film collected ₹256.22 crore net across India until Monday.

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has rewritten the record books on BookMyShow, overtaking Dhurandar 2 and Pushpa 2. The film has registered the highest hourly ticket sales in the platform's available tracking records. Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, witnessed a sharp rise in demand on its fifth day in cinemas, with the Diwali holiday giving its bookings a fresh boost.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial crossed 1.10 lakh tickets sold in a single hour on Monday, setting a new benchmark in hourly sales tracking dating back to August 2023. The milestone comes after the film began its theatrical run on November 5 with advance bookings reportedly lower than those of 

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'Ramayana' Surpasses 'Dhurandhar 2', 'Pushpa 2' In Hourly Sales

The film's booking momentum gathered pace thriugh the Diwali holiday. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded more then one million daily bookings on BookMyShow during each of its first days, making it only the sixth Indian film to maintain that run.

Its fifth-day performance has now taken the film past the hourly ticket-sales benchmarks set by some of the biggest commercial releases in recent years. Dhurandhar 2 had previously claimed the record after surpassing Pushpa 2 during its opening-day booking rush in March 2026.

The change in figures was reportedly noticeable on Monday morning. In the morning, Ramayana sold around 91,500 tickets, compared with 54,760 tickets during the same hour on Sunday. The film subsequently crossed the 1.10 lakh mark in hourly sales, according to the reported BookMyShow figures.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection On Day 5

Ramayana was running across 8,297 shows on its fifth day. According to Sacnilk's figures available at 12 pm, the film had collected a net total of Rs 17.37 crore in India on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Hindi version contributed Rs 13.81 crore from 7,189 shows, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.46 crore across 340 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.20 crore from 300 shows, and the Telugu version added Rs 90 lakh through 468 shows.

With these figures, the film's total India gross collection stood at Rs 305.70 crore, while its India net collection reached Rs 256.22 crore. These are interim figures, and the final Day 5 collection is expected to be reported later in the night.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What record has Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' achieved on BookMyShow?

'Ramayana' has set a new record for the highest hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow, surpassing previous benchmarks held by 'Dhurandar 2' and 'Pushpa 2.' It sold over 1.10 lakh tickets in a single hour on Monday.

Who are the main stars and director of the film 'Ramayana'?

'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi Dubey. The film was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

What was 'Ramayana's interim box office collection on its fifth day?

On its fifth day, 'Ramayana' collected an interim net total of Rs 17.37 crore in India. Its total India net collection reached Rs 256.22 crore, with a gross of Rs 305.70 crore.

What contributed to the increased ticket sales for 'Ramayana' on its fifth day?

The film experienced a sharp rise in demand on its fifth day due to the Diwali holiday, which gave its bookings a fresh boost. This momentum helped it surpass previous hourly sales records.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Allu Arjun Sai Pallavi Pushpa 2 Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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