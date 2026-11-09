Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana achieved highest hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow.

Film sold 1.10 lakh tickets in one hour on Monday.

Surpassed previous records held by Dhurandar 2, Pushpa 2.

Film collected ₹256.22 crore net across India until Monday.

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has rewritten the record books on BookMyShow, overtaking Dhurandar 2 and Pushpa 2. The film has registered the highest hourly ticket sales in the platform's available tracking records. Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, witnessed a sharp rise in demand on its fifth day in cinemas, with the Diwali holiday giving its bookings a fresh boost.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial crossed 1.10 lakh tickets sold in a single hour on Monday, setting a new benchmark in hourly sales tracking dating back to August 2023. The milestone comes after the film began its theatrical run on November 5 with advance bookings reportedly lower than those of

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'Ramayana' Surpasses 'Dhurandhar 2', 'Pushpa 2' In Hourly Sales

The film's booking momentum gathered pace thriugh the Diwali holiday. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana recorded more then one million daily bookings on BookMyShow during each of its first days, making it only the sixth Indian film to maintain that run.

Its fifth-day performance has now taken the film past the hourly ticket-sales benchmarks set by some of the biggest commercial releases in recent years. Dhurandhar 2 had previously claimed the record after surpassing Pushpa 2 during its opening-day booking rush in March 2026.

The change in figures was reportedly noticeable on Monday morning. In the morning, Ramayana sold around 91,500 tickets, compared with 54,760 tickets during the same hour on Sunday. The film subsequently crossed the 1.10 lakh mark in hourly sales, according to the reported BookMyShow figures.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection On Day 5

Ramayana was running across 8,297 shows on its fifth day. According to Sacnilk's figures available at 12 pm, the film had collected a net total of Rs 17.37 crore in India on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Hindi version contributed Rs 13.81 crore from 7,189 shows, while the Kannada version earned Rs 1.46 crore across 340 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 1.20 crore from 300 shows, and the Telugu version added Rs 90 lakh through 468 shows.

With these figures, the film's total India gross collection stood at Rs 305.70 crore, while its India net collection reached Rs 256.22 crore. These are interim figures, and the final Day 5 collection is expected to be reported later in the night.