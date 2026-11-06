Ramayana OTT Release: Where And When To Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Much-Awaited Mythological Epic

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana Part One will stream on JioHotstar via pay-per-view.

Digital release date unannounced, depends on theatrical performance.

Film released November 5, 2026; sequel expected Diwali 2028.

The much-awaited mythological epic 'Ramayana: Part One', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has finally found its digital streaming destination. After making its grand theatrical debut, the film is set to reach audiences on OTT, giving viewers another opportunity to experience Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic from the comfort of their homes.

Ramayana OTT Release: Where To Watch The Film?

According to the film's opening credits, Ramayana: Part One will be available to watch on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. However, unlike conventional OTT releases, the film will follow a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to purchase access separately.

This means that audiences may have to pay an additional amount to watch the film, even if they already have an active JioHotstar subscription. The digital partnership between Prime Focus Studios and JioHotstar was announced ahead of the film's theatrical release.

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When Will Ramayana Release On OTT?

While the streaming platform has been confirmed, the makers have not yet revealed the official digital premiere date. The film recently arrived in cinemas on November 5, 2026, and its theatrical performance is expected to play an important role in determining when it moves to the digital platform.

The makers are likely to allow the film a substantial theatrical window before announcing its online release. Details regarding the pay-per-view price and exact streaming availability are also awaited.

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Ramayana: Part One Cast And Story

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash portrays Ravana, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman.

The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Shobana and Vivek Oberoi in important roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project brings together music composers A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, the first instalment introduces audiences to the epic tale, while the second part will focus on the legendary battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.