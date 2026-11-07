Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netizens express outrage, demand immediate inclusion of the scene.

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana is currently dominating the box office, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as the demon king Ravana, the film has generally received glowing praise for its visual grandeur. However, a recent revelation regarding the film's editing choices has left the domestic audience highly disappointed. A deleted action sequence, which is reportedly present in the international cut of the film, has surfaced on social media and quickly gone viral. The exclusion of this particular scene from the Indian theatrical release has sparked significant outrage, with netizens openly slamming producer Namit Malhotra and the makers for the creative decision.

Sita And Lakshman Versus The Wolves

The viral sequence in question is an intense action moment set in the forest. The leaked clip reportedly shows Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman being confronted by three ferocious wolves. Defending themselves, Sita is seen bravely pulling out a dagger, while Lakshman quickly steps in front of her to fight off the wild animals. The scene culminates with Lord Ram (Ranbir Kapoor) swiftly intervening, shooting all three animals simultaneously with his arrows to save them.

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While international audiences, particularly those watching the film in the United States, were treated to this visually impressive sequence, Indian viewers realised they had been entirely robbed of this cinematic moment.

Here is the full scene from #Ramayana international cut. https://t.co/MiJ8ELIbpM — Vajra 🏹 (@vajraTheAstra) November 7, 2026

'Release This Right Now'

As soon as the clip from the overseas release made its way to X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, Indian fans expressed their immense frustration. Many questioned the logic behind cutting a crucial scene that establishes Sita's bravery and Ram's heroism. Demanding the scene's immediate inclusion in the Indian theatres, one angry X user wrote, "What have you done @malhotra_namit Robbing Ram Bhakts from this Epic Moment. Release this rn @WorldOfRamayana attach this from Monday !"

Another user, who watched the film abroad, shared, "They've removed such a cool scene of ram saving sita and lakshman from the hindi version released in india. but the hindi version playing here in the US has it and it looks soooo cool. #Ramayana." Speculating on the reasons behind the bizarre cut, some netizens suggested that the makers might have wanted to play it safe.

A scene from #Ramayana which was cut in India Hindi Version. @malhotra_namit @niteshtiwari22 @raviedubey add all the deleted scenes in india 🙏🏻. This is just so good and it sets the context much better. https://t.co/eGkHxnV6pY — Vajra 🏹 (@vajraTheAstra) November 7, 2026

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Abou t 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios alongside Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is a multi-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features a massive ensemble cast and groundbreaking visual effects by DNEG. The second instalment, Ramayana: Part 2, is slated for a Diwali 2028 release.