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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRamayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry

Ramayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry

Ramyana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is currently running in theatres.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana film receives emotional first review from rapper Badshah.
  • Badshah praised the film's visuals, music, and cast performances.
  • He highlighted the powerful Jatayu sequence and impressive background score.
  • Badshah commended Mukesh Chhabra's casting, citing Lara and Ravi.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has hit theatres in India, and the first reviews are already beginning to pour in. Rapper Badshah, who watched the film in Mumbai, has shared his review, praising its breathtaking visuals, background music and performances. The singer also revealed that the film made him emotional and brought him to tears, despite being familiar with the epic tale since childhood. He further urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Ramayana First Review

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Badshah expressed his admiration for the film, praising its storytelling, visual spectacle and the performances of the ensemble cast. He also highlighted the Jatayu sequence and the background music as some of the standout moments.

ALSO READ| ‘Ram Naam Jan-Jan Tak Pahunche’: Ravi Dubey Thanks Audience At ‘Ramayana’ Screening

“You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even though we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBLE BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT,” he wrote.

Badshah also credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for bringing together what he described as an exceptionally well-suited cast. 

ALSO READ| ‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

“A lot of credit for Ramayana goes to the insanely on-point casting by MUKESH CHABRA. The guy is blessed with an eye. Lara for Kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman were a master stroke,” he added.

About Ramayana

Based on the epic poem Ramayana by Valmiki, the film chronicles the life, journey and trials of Lord Rama. The ambitious cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment is currently running in theatres, while the second part is planned for release in 2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Badshah's overall impression of the Ramayana film?

Rapper Badshah praised the film's breathtaking visuals, background music, and powerful performances. He found the storytelling deeply moving, even bringing him to tears despite his familiarity with the epic.

What specific elements of the Ramayana film did Badshah highlight?

Badshah praised the film's stunning visuals, incredible background music, and strong performances. He highlighted the Jatayu sequence and the

Who was responsible for the casting of the Ramayana film, and what was noted about it?

Mukesh Chhabra is the casting director. Badshah lauded his casting.

Who are some of the main actors in the Ramayana film?

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Lara Dutta portrays Kekai.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 07:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Badshah Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi ENtertainment News
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