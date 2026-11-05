Ramayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana film receives emotional first review from rapper Badshah.

Badshah praised the film's visuals, music, and cast performances.

He highlighted the powerful Jatayu sequence and impressive background score.

Badshah commended Mukesh Chhabra's casting, citing Lara and Ravi.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, has hit theatres in India, and the first reviews are already beginning to pour in. Rapper Badshah, who watched the film in Mumbai, has shared his review, praising its breathtaking visuals, background music and performances. The singer also revealed that the film made him emotional and brought him to tears, despite being familiar with the epic tale since childhood. He further urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Ramayana First Review

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Badshah expressed his admiration for the film, praising its storytelling, visual spectacle and the performances of the ensemble cast. He also highlighted the Jatayu sequence and the background music as some of the standout moments.

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“You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even though we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBLE BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT,” he wrote.

You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood. INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026

Badshah also credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for bringing together what he described as an exceptionally well-suited cast.

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“A lot of credit for Ramayana goes to the insanely on-point casting by MUKESH CHABRA. The guy is blessed with an eye. Lara for Kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman were a master stroke,” he added.

A lot of credit for Ramayana goes to the insanely on point casting by MUKESH CHABRA. The guy is blessed with an eye. Lara for Kekai and Ravi Dubey for Laxman was a master stroke. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 4, 2026

About Ramayana

Based on the epic poem Ramayana by Valmiki, the film chronicles the life, journey and trials of Lord Rama. The ambitious cinematic adaptation features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The first instalment is currently running in theatres, while the second part is planned for release in 2028.