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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' First Motion Poster, 'Jai Jai Ram' Song Released On Ganesh Chaturthi

'Ramayana' First Motion Poster, 'Jai Jai Ram' Song Released On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ramayana’s first ‘Siya Ram’ motion poster is out on Ganesh Chaturthi. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash star in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part epic.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siya Ram motion poster unveiled, beginning Ramayana's musical campaign.
  • 'Jai Jai Ram' song also released, composed by A.R. Rahman.
  • Ramayana film stars Kapoor, Pallavi; releases November 2026.

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has taken another step towards its highly anticipated musical campaign. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers released the first motion poster featuring 'Siya Ram', giving fans a glimpse of the film. Along with the motion poster, the film's song 'Jai Jai Ram' was also released.

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'Siya Ram' Poster Released On Ganesh Chaturthi

The makers launched the 'Siya Ram' motion poster at 7:30 am on September 14, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. The release marks the beginning of Ramayana's musical campaign, which is set to play an important part in the film's promotional journey.

According to the makers, beginning the film's musical journey with Lord Ganesha's blessings marks an auspicious start. The motion poster has also drawn attention for its background music, with viewers praising the musical presentation.

The poster arrives just ahead of the first song, 'Jai Jai Ram', which is set to be released soon.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

'Jai Jai Ram' Song Released

Along with the poster, Ramayana's song Jai Jai Ram was also released on Ganesh Chaturthi. The first song from Ramayana, 'Jai Jai Ram', has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the track.

The song will formally begin the film's musical campaign and is expected to form an important part of its promotional material. For now, the 'Siya Ram' motion poster has given fans a first look at the musical phase of the film.

Makers Had Announced The 'Siya Ram' Poster

The makers had previously announced the poster and the first song's launch on social media. Sharing a note on Instagram, they wrote, "Every auspicious beginning begins with an invocation. This Ganesh Chaturthi, Ramayana's musical journey begins with the unveiling of our Siya Ram poster at 7:30 AM IST. Followed soon after by our first musicial offering, Jai Jai Ram." 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

'Ramayana' Star Cast And Release Details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been planned as a two-part film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana.

The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina, Medha Shankar Holidaying In Switzerland? Internet Thinks So

When Will 'Ramayana Part 1' Release?

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 6, 2026, around Diwali. The film is slated to release in India on November 8, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali in 2027.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new promotional material was recently released for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

The makers unveiled the 'Siya Ram' motion poster and the first song, 'Jai Jai Ram', on Ganesh Chaturthi. This marked the beginning of the film's musical campaign.

Who is involved in the music for the song 'Jai Jai Ram'?

AR Rahman composed 'Jai Jai Ram', with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lent their voices to the track.

Who are the main cast members of the Ramayana film?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Ravi Dubey is Lakshman and Sunny Deol is Hanuman.

When is Ramayana Part 1 scheduled for release?

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 6, 2026, and in India on November 8, 2026, around Diwali. Part 2 will follow in Diwali 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Ramayana Movie Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram
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