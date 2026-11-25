Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joins major Hollywood films like 'Dune', 'Avengers', 'Odyssey'.

Academy to announce top 10 VFX shortlist December 15.

DNEG studio handled visual effects for the Indian epic.

Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana: Part One’ has achieved a significant milestone in its international awards journey by securing a place among the top 20 contenders for Best Visual Effects at the 99th Academy Awards. The Indian epic has joined several major Hollywood productions, including ‘Dune: Part Three’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’. The development brings international recognition to the film's ambitious visual effects work. However, the selection is not yet the final Oscar shortlist, with the next round of voting scheduled for December.

‘Ramayana’ Makes The Top 20

According to an exclusive report by Variety, the Academy's Visual Effects Branch has notified the teams behind the 20 films advancing to the next stage of the race. ‘Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend’, the international title of the film, features in the list alongside some of the year's most anticipated global releases.

The Academy has not publicly announced or officially confirmed the complete list. The film's visual effects work is backed by DNEG, the studio known for its work on projects such as ‘Dune’ and ‘Interstellar’.

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Hollywood Films In The Race

The top 20 contenders include several major productions from Hollywood and beyond. These include Denis Villeneuve's ‘Dune: Part Three’, Marvel Studios' ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’.

Other titles in contention include ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’, ‘Disclosure Day’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘Moana’, ‘Wildwood’ and ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’.

The selection also features ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu’, ‘Backrooms’, ‘Digger’, ‘Heart Of The Beast’, ‘Whalefall’, ‘The Sheep Detectives’, ‘The Mosquito Bowl’ and ‘Jumanji: Open World’.

Oscar Shortlist On December 15

The next stage of voting will determine the 10 films that make it to the official Best Visual Effects shortlist. Preliminary voting is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 11, with the Academy expected to announce the shortlists on December 15.

The shortlisted teams will then participate in the visual effects presentations, known as bake-offs, scheduled for January 8–10, 2027. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

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‘Ramayana’ Cast And Story

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, ‘Ramayana’ features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and several other prominent actors.

The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. While the first instalment has reached cinemas, the second part is expected to release in 2028, with Sunny Deol set to portray Lord Hanuman.

With its entry into the Oscars' Visual Effects Top 20, ‘Ramayana’ has taken another step in its international awards campaign. It will now compete with some of the biggest global productions for a place in the final nominations.