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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Diwali Weekend Boosts Earnings; Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Cr

'Ramayana' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Diwali Weekend Boosts Earnings; Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Crosses Rs 150 Cr

Ramayana earns Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3, taking its India net collection to Rs 182.70 crore. The film also crosses Rs 375 crore worldwide.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film made strong Saturday comeback, earning 69.80 crore.
  • Total India net collection reached 182.70 crore.
  • Film’s worldwide gross collection surpassed 375.50 crore.
  • Now ranks seventh among 2026's highest-grossing films.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has recorded a strong comeback at the box office after witnessing a dip in collections on its second day. The film picked up pace on Saturday, benefiting from the Diwali weekend and positive word of mouth. It earned Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 182.70 crore in just three days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's Saturday earnings were 45.3% higher than its Friday collection. It also surpassed its opening-day figures, registering a major jump in business and crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India net collections.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Instructed To Avoid Songs Glorifying Alcohol And Weapons At Indore Concert

'Ramayana' Box Office Collection Day 3: Saturday Brings A Big Jump

After a decline on Friday, Ramayana witnessed a sharp rise in collections on Saturday. The film's day-wise India net earnings, according to Sacnilk, are:

  • Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore
  • Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore
  • Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

The Saturday collection marked a 45.3% increase over the previous day's earnings. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 40.3% on Day 3, with the Hindi version contributing the largest share.

Across 23,696 shows, the film collected Rs 69.80 crore net on Saturday. Its language-wise Day 3 collections were Rs 53 crore in Hindi, Rs 6.30 crore in Kannada, Rs 6 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.50 crore in Tamil and Rs 2 crore in Malayalam.

With these figures, Ramayana's total India net collection stands at Rs 182.70 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 218.25 crore.

Ramayana Becomes 2026's Seventh Highest-Grossing Film

The film has also secured a place among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026. With its three-day India net collection of Rs 182.70 crore, Ramayana has moved to seventh position, overtaking Dhamaal 4, which had earned Rs 177.92 crore.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026, according to the figures provided:

  • Dhurandhar 2 - Rs 1,186.32 crore
  • Drishyam 3 - Rs 379.70 crore
  • Border 2 - Rs 362.76 crore
  • Hanuman Ansh - Rs 343.11 crore
  • Mirzapur: The Movie - Rs 233.73 crore
  • Bhooth Bangla - Rs 199.23 crore
  • Ramayana - Rs 182.70 crore (three days)
  • Dhamaal 4 - Rs 177.92 crore
  • Awarapan 2 - Rs 156.12 crore
  • Toxic (Hindi) - Rs 143.92 crore

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, which had an India net collection of Rs 137.93 crore, has now dropped out of the top 10, according to Koimoi.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' International Cut: Fans Upset With Makers Over Deleted Action Scene Featuring Sai Pallavi And Ravie Dubey

'Ramayana' Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 350 Crore

Ramayana has also crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office within its first three days. Sacnilk's detailed figures put the film's overseas gross collection at Rs 157.25 crore, including Rs 60 crore earned on Saturday.

With an India gross of Rs 218.25 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 157.25 crore, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 375.50 crore. Its strong Saturday performance has further strengthened its box office run over the Diwali weekend.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total India net collection of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana after three days?

Ramayana has accumulated a total India net collection of Rs 182.70 crore in its first three days. This strong performance includes a significant jump on Saturday, benefiting from the Diwali weekend.

How much did Ramayana earn on its third day at the box office?

On its third day, Saturday, Ramayana earned Rs 69.80 crore. This marked a 45.3% increase from its Friday collection, surpassing its opening day figures.

What is Ramayana's total worldwide box office collection?

Ramayana has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark worldwide, with a total gross collection of Rs 375.50 crore. This figure combines Rs 218.25 crore from India and Rs 157.25 crore from overseas earnings.

How does Ramayana rank among the highest-grossing films of 2026?

With an India net collection of Rs 182.70 crore in three days, Ramayana currently holds the seventh position among the highest-grossing films of 2026. It has surpassed Dhamaal 4 in this ranking.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Ravie Dubey Ramayana Box Office Collection Ramayana Day 3 Collection
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