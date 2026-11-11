Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana crosses 440 crore domestic net in six days.

Film reaches 823.50 crore worldwide within six days.

It collected 94.10 crore net on its sixth day.

Nitesh Tiwari directs film starring Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, recording another strong collection on its first Tuesday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama has maintained audience interest since its theatrical release, with its domestic earnings now crossing the Rs 440 crore mark. According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore in India on its sixth day, taking its six-day net total to Rs 440.45 crore. Its performance has also remained strong overseas, with the worldwide collection reportedly reaching Rs 823.50 crore within six days.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6

Ramayana continued its strong box office performance on Tuesday, its sixth day in theatres. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India on its first Tuesday. The film recorded an occupancy of 55.3 per cent across 24,344 shows on the day. With this latest addition, its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore.

The film's fifth-day collection was particularly strong, with Rs 107.50 crore coming in on Monday. Although Tuesday's figures were lower, the film managed to maintain a substantial daily collection.

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Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is a look at the film's reported domestic collections during its first six days, according to Sacnilk's figures:

Day Collection Day 1 Rs 64.85 crore Day 2 Rs 48.05 crore Day 3 Rs 69.80 crore Day 4 Rs 56.15 crore Day 5 Rs 107.50 crore Day 6 Rs 94.10 crore Total Rs 440.45 crore

The film witnessed a major jump in collections on Monday, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this up with another strong performance on Tuesday, taking its domestic total beyond Rs 440 crore.

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Ramayana Worldwide Collection And Star Cast

The film's performance has extended beyond India, with its reported worldwide collection reaching Rs 823.50 crore within six days of release. The overseas business has further contributed to its overall box office performance.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while the supporting cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

The makers are planning the second instalment for a theatrical release in 2028. With its domestic collection crossing Rs 440 crore and worldwide earnings reportedly touching Rs 823.50 crore, Ramayana has maintained a strong opening-week run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how much further it can push its box office total.