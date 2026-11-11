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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 823 Crore Worldwide, Sees 12.5% Dip From Monday

'Ramayana' Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 823 Crore Worldwide, Sees 12.5% Dip From Monday

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, earned Rs 94.10 crore on its sixth day. The film's domestic collection crossed Rs 440 crore, while worldwide earnings reached Rs 823.50 crore.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana crosses 440 crore domestic net in six days.
  • Film reaches 823.50 crore worldwide within six days.
  • It collected 94.10 crore net on its sixth day.
  • Nitesh Tiwari directs film starring Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office, recording another strong collection on its first Tuesday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama has maintained audience interest since its theatrical release, with its domestic earnings now crossing the Rs 440 crore mark. According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore in India on its sixth day, taking its six-day net total to Rs 440.45 crore. Its performance has also remained strong overseas, with the worldwide collection reportedly reaching Rs 823.50 crore within six days.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6

Ramayana continued its strong box office performance on Tuesday, its sixth day in theatres. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India on its first Tuesday. The film recorded an occupancy of 55.3 per cent across 24,344 shows on the day. With this latest addition, its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore.

The film's fifth-day collection was particularly strong, with Rs 107.50 crore coming in on Monday. Although Tuesday's figures were lower, the film managed to maintain a substantial daily collection.

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Ramayana Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is a look at the film's reported domestic collections during its first six days, according to Sacnilk's figures:

Day

Collection

Day 1

Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2

Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3

Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4

Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5

Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6

Rs 94.10 crore

Total

Rs 440.45 crore

The film witnessed a major jump in collections on Monday, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. It followed this up with another strong performance on Tuesday, taking its domestic total beyond Rs 440 crore.

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Ramayana Worldwide Collection And Star Cast

The film's performance has extended beyond India, with its reported worldwide collection reaching Rs 823.50 crore within six days of release. The overseas business has further contributed to its overall box office performance.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while the supporting cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

The makers are planning the second instalment for a theatrical release in 2028. With its domestic collection crossing Rs 440 crore and worldwide earnings reportedly touching Rs 823.50 crore, Ramayana has maintained a strong opening-week run. Its performance in the coming days will determine how much further it can push its box office total.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total domestic box office collection of Ramayana after six days?

The film's net domestic collection has reached Rs 440.45 crore after six days. It recorded Rs 94.10 crore on its sixth day, a Tuesday.

What is Ramayana's worldwide box office collection after six days?

Within six days of its release, Ramayana has reportedly earned Rs 823.50 crore worldwide. This figure includes its strong overseas business.

Who directed the film Ramayana, and who are the main actors?

Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Yash is Ravana, and Sai Pallavi portrays Sita.

Is a second installment of Ramayana planned for release?

Yes, the makers are planning the second installment for a theatrical release. It is currently scheduled to be released in 2028.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Yash Sai Pallavi Ramayana Box Office Collection Ramayana Day 6 Collection Ramayana Worldwide Collection Ramayana India Box Office
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