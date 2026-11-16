Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana is currently year's second highest-grossing film.

It projects to surpass Dhurandhar 2 as highest earner.

Worldwide gross collection stands at 1,384.50 crore currently.

The film recorded highest ever second Friday collection.

Ramayana has surpassed several major releases of the year to secure the second spot at the box office, behind Dhurandhar 2. Given its current pace of earnings, the film is expected to overtake the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, and emerge as the year’s highest-grossing release.

The film registered 2.88 per cent growth on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,384.50 crore. It now needs another Rs 467.94 crore to surpass the record set by Dhurandhar 2.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in the lead roles.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Ramayana grossed Rs 75 crore across all shows, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 909 crore and India net collection to Rs 760.60 crore.

Hindi shows led the day's earnings, contributing Rs 55 crore. The film's other language versions recorded single-digit collections, with Kannada bringing in Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 5 crore, Tamil Rs 4.75 crore and Telugu Rs 4.50 crore.

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The film also earned Rs 40 crore from overseas markets, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,384.50 crore.

‘Ramayana’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore

Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 53.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 48.10 crore

Day 10: Rs 72.90 crore

Day 11: Rs 75 crore

Day 12: Rs 20 lakh (as of 7 am)

‘Ramayana’ Records Highest Second-Friday Collection

Ramayana has also delivered a historic performance at the Indian box office on second Friday. Its Rs 47.85 crore net collection is the highest ever recorded by a film on its second Friday in India, including Dhurandhar.

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Ramayana: Rs 47.85 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 42 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 37.5 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 37 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 34.7 crore

RRR: Rs 31.7 crore