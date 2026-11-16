Ramayana is currently the second-highest-grossing film of the year. It is expected to surpass Dhurandhar 2 and become the year's highest-grossing release.
‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection: Film Inches Closer To ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Needs Rs 467.94 Cr To Beat Its Record
Ramayana witnessed a 2.88 per cent jump in collections on Sunday and is now Rs 467.94 crore short of surpassing the record set by Dhurandhar 2.
- Ramayana is currently year's second highest-grossing film.
- It projects to surpass Dhurandhar 2 as highest earner.
- Worldwide gross collection stands at 1,384.50 crore currently.
- The film recorded highest ever second Friday collection.
Ramayana has surpassed several major releases of the year to secure the second spot at the box office, behind Dhurandhar 2. Given its current pace of earnings, the film is expected to overtake the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, and emerge as the year’s highest-grossing release.
The film registered 2.88 per cent growth on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,384.50 crore. It now needs another Rs 467.94 crore to surpass the record set by Dhurandhar 2.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in the lead roles.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11
On Day 11, Ramayana grossed Rs 75 crore across all shows, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 909 crore and India net collection to Rs 760.60 crore.
Hindi shows led the day's earnings, contributing Rs 55 crore. The film's other language versions recorded single-digit collections, with Kannada bringing in Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 5 crore, Tamil Rs 4.75 crore and Telugu Rs 4.50 crore.
ALSO READ| Diljit Dosanjh Recites Rahat Indori’s ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’ Amid 4-Song Ban At Indore Concert
The film also earned Rs 40 crore from overseas markets, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,384.50 crore.
‘Ramayana’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore
Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore
Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore
Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore
Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore
Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore
Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore
Day 8: Rs 53.50 crore
Day 9: Rs 48.10 crore
Day 10: Rs 72.90 crore
Day 11: Rs 75 crore
Day 12: Rs 20 lakh (as of 7 am)
‘Ramayana’ Records Highest Second-Friday Collection
Ramayana has also delivered a historic performance at the Indian box office on second Friday. Its Rs 47.85 crore net collection is the highest ever recorded by a film on its second Friday in India, including Dhurandhar.
ALSO READ| Neha Bhasin Slams ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Over ‘Witch-Hunt’ Against Love Gill, Calls Out Privilege Given To ScoutOP
Ramayana: Rs 47.85 crore
Dhurandhar 2: Rs 42 crore
Pushpa 2: Rs 37.5 crore
Baahubali 2: Rs 37 crore
Dhurandhar: Rs 34.7 crore
RRR: Rs 31.7 crore
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Ramayana's current box office standing?
Who directed and stars in the film Ramayana?
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey in lead roles.
What was Ramayana's gross collection on Day 11?
On its 11th day, Ramayana grossed Rs 75 crore across all shows. This brought its total domestic gross collection to Rs 909 crore.
Did Ramayana achieve any box office records?
Yes, Ramayana recorded the highest-ever second-Friday net collection in India. It earned Rs 47.85 crore, surpassing previous records including Dhurandhar 2.