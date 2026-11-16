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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection: Film Inches Closer To ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Needs Rs 467.94 Cr To Beat Its Record

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection: Film Inches Closer To ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Needs Rs 467.94 Cr To Beat Its Record

Ramayana witnessed a 2.88 per cent jump in collections on Sunday and is now Rs 467.94 crore short of surpassing the record set by Dhurandhar 2.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana is currently year's second highest-grossing film.
  • It projects to surpass Dhurandhar 2 as highest earner.
  • Worldwide gross collection stands at 1,384.50 crore currently.
  • The film recorded highest ever second Friday collection.

Ramayana has surpassed several major releases of the year to secure the second spot at the box office, behind Dhurandhar 2. Given its current pace of earnings, the film is expected to overtake the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, and emerge as the year’s highest-grossing release.

The film registered 2.88 per cent growth on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,384.50 crore. It now needs another Rs 467.94 crore to surpass the record set by Dhurandhar 2.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey in the lead roles.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11, Ramayana grossed Rs 75 crore across all shows, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 909 crore and India net collection to Rs 760.60 crore.

Hindi shows led the day's earnings, contributing Rs 55 crore. The film's other language versions recorded single-digit collections, with Kannada bringing in Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 5 crore, Tamil Rs 4.75 crore and Telugu Rs 4.50 crore.

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The film also earned Rs 40 crore from overseas markets, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,384.50 crore.

‘Ramayana’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore

Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 53.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 48.10 crore

Day 10: Rs 72.90 crore

Day 11: Rs 75 crore

Day 12: Rs 20 lakh (as of 7 am)

‘Ramayana’ Records Highest Second-Friday Collection

Ramayana has also delivered a historic performance at the Indian box office on second Friday. Its Rs 47.85 crore net collection is the highest ever recorded by a film on its second Friday in India, including Dhurandhar. 

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Ramayana: Rs 47.85 crore

Dhurandhar 2: Rs 42 crore

Pushpa 2: Rs 37.5 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 37 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 34.7 crore

RRR: Rs 31.7 crore

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ramayana's current box office standing?

Ramayana is currently the second-highest-grossing film of the year. It is expected to surpass Dhurandhar 2 and become the year's highest-grossing release.

Who directed and stars in the film Ramayana?

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey in lead roles.

What was Ramayana's gross collection on Day 11?

On its 11th day, Ramayana grossed Rs 75 crore across all shows. This brought its total domestic gross collection to Rs 909 crore.

Did Ramayana achieve any box office records?

Yes, Ramayana recorded the highest-ever second-Friday net collection in India. It earned Rs 47.85 crore, surpassing previous records including Dhurandhar 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Ravie Dubey Dhurandhar
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