Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana collected Rs 663.90 crore worldwide in five days.

Film achieved record Rs 107.50 crore domestic collection on Monday.

It became 2026's fourth highest-grossing film, targeting third position.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has witnessed a remarkable turnaround at the box office. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey, was expected to open above Rs 100 crore but fell short of expectations on its first day. It picked up momentum over the Diwali weekend and has now delivered a record-breaking performance on its first Monday.

The film was released in theatres worldwide on November 5 amid considerable buzz and has so far earned Rs 663.90 crore in its worldwide gross collection.

‘Ramayana’ Day 5 Box Office Collection

On its fifth day, which marked its first Monday, Ramayana recorded an impressive collection of Rs 107.50 crore at the domestic box office, along with an additional Rs 25 crore from overseas markets. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 663.90 crore, including Rs 413.90 crore from India, Sacnilk reported.

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As per Sacnilk, Hindi shows contributed the highest share of the day’s collection at Rs 87.25 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 7.50 crore, Telugu with Rs 6 crore, Tamil with Rs 4 crore and Malayalam with Rs 2.75 crore.

The film also witnessed a massive response to its advance bookings, with over 1.4 million tickets sold for Day 5, generating more than Rs 50 crore. This marked its biggest single-day advance booking collection so far. With its impressive Monday performance, the film also set a record for the highest single-day collection on a Monday.

‘Ramayana’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.98 crore

‘Ramayana’ Becomes 2026’s Fourth Highest-Grosser

With its impressive five-day run, Ramayana has secured a place among the top five highest-grossing films of 2026. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Hanuman Ansh, which stands at Rs 343.11 crore, to become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year.

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Its next target is Border 2, which has earned Rs 362.76 crore. If Ramayana manages to surpass this figure on Day 6, it will climb to the third position in the list of the year’s highest-grossing films.

About ‘Ramayana’

Ramayana is the first instalment of a trilogy produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. While the first instalment arrived in theatres on November 5, the second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.