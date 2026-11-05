ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Mints Rs 3.66 Crore In Early Shows

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Mints Rs 3.66 Crore In Early Shows

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has so far collected Rs 3.66 crore in net collections in India in early shows.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film collected 3.66 crore net on opening day.
  • Hindi version led collections, earning 2.61 crore net.
  • Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam versions totaled 1.05 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Ramayana has begun its journey at the box office with an early collection of Rs 3.66 crore net in India on Day 1. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, has recorded earnings across multiple languages, with Hindi shows contributing the largest share of its collections so far.

As per the early box office figures, the film is currently running across 1,549 shows nationwide. Its India net collection stands at Rs 3.66 crore, while the total India gross has reached Rs 4.32 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. 

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 1

The Hindi version of Ramayana has emerged as the leading contributor to the film's early earnings, collecting Rs 2.61 crore net from 1,330 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 72 lakh from 121 shows, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 29 lakh from 80 shows.

ALSO READ| Ramayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry

The Tamil version has collected Rs 3 lakh from 10 shows, whereas the Malayalam version has recorded Rs 1 lakh from eight shows.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, the opening-day numbers are expected to be updated as more collection figures come in. 

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is based on the epic attributed to Valmiki. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

ALSO READ| ‘Ram Naam Jan-Jan Tak Pahunche’: Ravi Dubey Thanks Audience At ‘Ramayana’ Screening

The ambitious cinematic adaptation is being planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for release in 2028. Namit Malhotra has also hinted at the third part of the film. 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Ramayana collect on its opening day?

Ramayana collected Rs 3.66 crore net in India on Day 1. Its total India gross collection reached Rs 4.32 crore.

Which language version contributed the most to Ramayana's Day 1 earnings?

The Hindi version was the leading contributor to the film's early earnings, collecting Rs 2.61 crore net from 1,330 shows.

Who are the main actors and director of the Ramayana film?

Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana.

How many parts is the Ramayana film planned to be?

The ambitious cinematic adaptation is planned as a two-part saga, with the second installment scheduled for 2028. A third part has also been hinted at.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 05 Nov 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Ramayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry
Ramayana FIRST Review: Badshah Calls Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer ‘Breathtaking’, Says It Made Him Cry
Movies
Shraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To ‘Eetha’ Critics, 'I'm Not Interested In Handling Any Criticism'
Shraddha Kapoor Gives Witty Reply To ‘Eetha’ Critics, 'I'm Not Interested In Handling Any Criticism'
Movies
Sunil Lahri Criticises ‘Ramayana’ Music, Says Mithila, Ayodhya Flavour Is Missing
Sunil Lahri Criticises ‘Ramayana’ Music, Says Mithila, Ayodhya Flavour Is Missing
Movies
‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
‘Ramayana’ Impresses American Critic Chris Gore, Draws Comparison With Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’
Advertisement

Videos

US Midterm Election News: Trump Faces Major Defeat as Democrats Sweep Congress, Ramaswamy Loses Ohio
UP Political News: Akhilesh Yadav Says He Won't Contest 2027 Polls, BJP Calls Him 'Rancho'
US Midterm Election News: Trump Blames Iran War for Republican Defeat, Admits Major Political Setback
US Midterm Election News: Trump Suffers Major Setback as Democrats Take Control of Senate
US Midterm Election News: Trump Signals 'VETO' Battle as Republicans Face Loss of Congress Control
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget