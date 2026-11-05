Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film collected 3.66 crore net on opening day.

Hindi version led collections, earning 2.61 crore net.

Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam versions totaled 1.05 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: Ramayana has begun its journey at the box office with an early collection of Rs 3.66 crore net in India on Day 1. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, has recorded earnings across multiple languages, with Hindi shows contributing the largest share of its collections so far.

As per the early box office figures, the film is currently running across 1,549 shows nationwide. Its India net collection stands at Rs 3.66 crore, while the total India gross has reached Rs 4.32 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 1

The Hindi version of Ramayana has emerged as the leading contributor to the film's early earnings, collecting Rs 2.61 crore net from 1,330 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 72 lakh from 121 shows, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 29 lakh from 80 shows.

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The Tamil version has collected Rs 3 lakh from 10 shows, whereas the Malayalam version has recorded Rs 1 lakh from eight shows.

With the film continuing its theatrical run, the opening-day numbers are expected to be updated as more collection figures come in.

About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is based on the epic attributed to Valmiki. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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The ambitious cinematic adaptation is being planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for release in 2028. Namit Malhotra has also hinted at the third part of the film.