Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana became fastest Indian film to cross ₹1,400 crore.

Film amassed ₹1,437.25 crore worldwide within twelve days.

It surpassed Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 collections.

Suriya's Scene collected ₹247.85 crore worldwide in eleven days.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey, has added another major achievement to its growing list of box office records. The film has become the fastest Indian movie to cross the Rs 1,400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With its latest collections, it has moved ahead of major blockbusters, including Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has amassed a worldwide gross of Rs 1,437.25 crore in just 12 days. Its impressive performance across domestic and overseas markets has further strengthened its position among India's biggest box office successes.

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'Ramayana' Beats 'Dhurandhar 2, 'Pushpa 2' At The Worldwide Box Office

Ramayana: Part 1 has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 1,437.25 crore, surpassing the collections of Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule over the same period.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 25.30 crore net across 17,614 shows on its 12th day. Its overseas earnings stood at Rs 9 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 350 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 1,394.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule recorded an overseas collection of Rs 2 crore on its 12th day. This took its total overseas gross to Rs 227 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 1,334.86 crore.

With these figures, Ramayana has moved ahead of both films, setting a new benchmark for the fastest Indian movie to enter the Rs 1,400 crore worldwide club.

'Ramayana' Day 12 Box Office Collection

On its third Monday, Ramayana maintained a strong hold at the domestic box office. Sacnilk reported that the film collected Rs 32 crore net across 22,395 shows on Day 12.

The language-wise domestic collections were:

Hindi: Rs 23.75 crore from 17,768 shows

Rs 23.75 crore from 17,768 shows Malayalam: Rs 2.85 crore from 1,065 shows

Rs 2.85 crore from 1,065 shows Kannada: Rs 2 crore from 892 shows

Rs 2 crore from 892 shows Tamil: Rs 1.90 crore from 1,158 shows

Rs 1.90 crore from 1,158 shows Telugu: Rs 1.50 crore from 1,512 shows

The film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 947.25 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at Rs 792.60 crore.

Overseas, Ramayana earned another Rs 10 crore on Day 12, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 490 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross earnings to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

The film also recorded an average collection of Rs 14,289 per show across 22,395 screenings on its 12th day.

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'Scene' Box Office Collection

Suriya's Scene enjoyed a strong second weekend at the box office, collecting Rs 9.50 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. However, the film witnessed a sharp slowdown on its second Monday, with collections dropping by more than 70% compared to its Sunday earnings.

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 11 (Monday). This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 139.35 crore in 11 days.

The Tamil release contributed Rs 2.05 crore through 2,739 shows, while the Telugu version earned Rs 80 lakh from 1,209 shows on Day 11. The film's total domestic gross collection has now reached Rs 161.85 crore.

Overseas, Scene collected approximately Rs 1.50 crore on its 11th day, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 86 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 247.85 crore.