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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRamayana Becomes Bollywood's Biggest Production With 10,000 Crew Members On Set

Ramayana Becomes Bollywood's Biggest Production With 10,000 Crew Members On Set

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features 10,000 crew members, international technicians, and releases in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana project employs over 10,000 crew members, largest Bollywood production.
  • International experts and technology enhance production for global standards.
  • Film to release in two parts, Diwali 2026 and 2027.
  • Ranbir Kapoor calls playing Lord Ram a significant privilege.

Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic Ramayana has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, with over 10,000 crew members currently working on the project, making it the largest production in Bollywood history. The massive workforce is spread across multiple departments, handling everything from production design and visual effects to costumes, action choreography, and set construction. The sheer scale of the operation reflects just how ambitious the film's makers are about bringing this story to the big screen.

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International Technicians, Cutting-Edge Technology Power Sets

The makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to production quality. Leading technicians and experts from abroad have been brought on board to help achieve a standard that can compete on a global stage. Large-scale sets, grand architecture, and the latest filmmaking technology are all being used to give audiences a cinematic experience unlike anything Indian cinema has offered before.

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Release Dates, Cast, Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Ram

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will arrive in two parts. Part one is scheduled for Diwali 2026, with Part two following on Diwali 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Arun Govil, among others. At a recent sneak peek event held in New York, Ranbir spoke about what the role means to him. He said that playing Lord Ram is a privilege he does not take lightly, and that it is his responsibility as an actor to portray the character with complete honesty and present it in the best way possible to audiences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana the largest production in Bollywood history?

The film has over 10,000 crew members working on it. This massive workforce spans various departments, reflecting the ambitious scale of the production.

When is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana scheduled to be released?

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part one is set for Diwali 2026, and Part two will follow on Diwali 2027.

Who are some of the actors starring in the Ramayana film?

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Arun Govil, among others.

What is Ranbir Kapoor's perspective on playing Lord Ram?

Ranbir Kapoor considers playing Lord Ram a privilege and a responsibility. He aims to portray the character with complete honesty and present it in the best possible way.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor Movies Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana
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