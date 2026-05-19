Ramayana Becomes Bollywood's Biggest Production With 10,000 Crew Members On Set

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana project employs over 10,000 crew members, largest Bollywood production.

International experts and technology enhance production for global standards.

Film to release in two parts, Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor calls playing Lord Ram a significant privilege.

Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic Ramayana has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, with over 10,000 crew members currently working on the project, making it the largest production in Bollywood history. The massive workforce is spread across multiple departments, handling everything from production design and visual effects to costumes, action choreography, and set construction. The sheer scale of the operation reflects just how ambitious the film's makers are about bringing this story to the big screen.

READ MORE | Mouni Roy Brings Timeless Monochrome Glam To Cannes 2026

International Technicians, Cutting-Edge Technology Power Sets

The makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to production quality. Leading technicians and experts from abroad have been brought on board to help achieve a standard that can compete on a global stage. Large-scale sets, grand architecture, and the latest filmmaking technology are all being used to give audiences a cinematic experience unlike anything Indian cinema has offered before.

READ MORE | 5-Foot-Long Snake Found Inside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments In Bandra, Safely Rescued

Release Dates, Cast, Ranbir Kapoor On Playing Ram

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will arrive in two parts. Part one is scheduled for Diwali 2026, with Part two following on Diwali 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Arun Govil, among others. At a recent sneak peek event held in New York, Ranbir spoke about what the role means to him. He said that playing Lord Ram is a privilege he does not take lightly, and that it is his responsibility as an actor to portray the character with complete honesty and present it in the best way possible to audiences.