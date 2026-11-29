Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film's India net collection now stands at ₹1,015.20 crore.

Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’ has created another box office record, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film. On its 24th day in theatres, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer witnessed a significant jump in collections, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1,814.55 crore. With this achievement, the film has moved ahead of ‘Dhurandhar 2’, which had collected Rs 1,813.39 crore during its theatrical run. It now has only Aamir Khan's ‘Dangal’ ahead of it in the all-time Indian film rankings.

‘Ramayana’ Day 24 Collection

According to Sacnilk, ‘Ramayana’ witnessed a 73.4% jump in its India collections on Day 24. The film earned Rs 14.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1,015.20 crore. The film had collected Rs 8.45 crore on its 23rd day, registering a 12.4% decline compared with the previous day. However, the strong Saturday performance helped it regain momentum at the box office. Its worldwide gross collection also increased significantly, rising from Rs 1,790.10 crore on Day 23 to Rs 1,814.55 crore on Day 24.

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‘Dhurandhar 2’ Record Broken

With its latest worldwide collection, ‘Ramayana’ has surpassed the lifetime earnings of ‘Dhurandhar 2’. According to the figures cited by Sacnilk, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had earned Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide.

‘Ramayana’ has now moved ahead with Rs 1,814.55 crore, securing the second position among the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

The film has also surpassed the worldwide collections of ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films

According to the box office figures cited in the report, here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide:

‘Dangal’ – Rs 2,070.30 crore ‘Ramayana’ – Rs 1,814.55 crore (ongoing) ‘Dhurandhar 2’ – Rs 1,813.39 crore ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ – Rs 1,788.06 crore ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ – Rs 1,742.10 crore ‘Dhurandhar’ – Rs 1,307.35 crore ‘RRR’ – Rs 1,230 crore ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ – Rs 1,215 crore ‘Jawan’ – Rs 1,160 crore ‘Pathaan’ – Rs 1,055 crore

The figures are based on Sacnilk estimates and may be subject to revision.

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About ‘Ramayana’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Yash plays Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Arun Govil in important roles. With its first instalment continuing its theatrical run, the film has already achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The second part is reportedly planned for a Diwali 2028 release.