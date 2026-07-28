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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ramayana’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailers to Play With Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Report

‘Ramayana’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailers to Play With Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Report

The trailers for Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday are expected to play ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day when the film releases in theatres in India on June 30.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana and Avengers trailers debut with Spider-Man.
  • Ramayana producer hinted trailer; leaked version already online.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens July 30; sales surged.
  • Avengers: Doomsday is directed by the Russo Brothers.

As excitement continues to build over the Ramayana trailer, word has emerged that it will be screened alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theatres in India on July 30. Adding to that, the trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday is also set to accompany the same release. The news arrives after producer Namit Malhotra hinted that the trailer drop was imminent.

“We just announced, a while before the panel, that Sony Pictures Entertainment is going to be distributing Ramayana globally. That obviously means the trailer is hot on its heels. We showed the trailer at the panel, and I think we’ll be launching it very, very soon. So stay tuned,” he said in an interview with The Climax India.

The producer added, “It could be any day.”

Ahead of its release, the trailer, running past the two-minute mark, has already been leaked online, drawing excited reactions from fans over the introductory scenes of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

‘Ramayana’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailers

Film critic Taran Adarsh broke the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that both trailers would be shown ahead of the film’s screening.

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“Moviegoers watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas [from 30 July 2026] are in for an added treat... The theatrical trailers of Avengers: Doomsday and the much-awaited latest trailer of Ramayana will play before the film begins,” he shared in an update. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Advance Booking

The film has crossed 8 lakh tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, pushing past the previous record set by Deadpool and Wolverine. Ticket bookings have picked up considerably in recent days, climbing from roughly 43,000 sold on July 17 to a high of 141,000 on July 26

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already sold around 3.19 lakh tickets, bringing in a total of Rs 16 crore.

Brand New Day picks up the story after No Way Home, in a world where Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man has been erased from public memory. The film arrives five months ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, laying the groundwork for the next major superhero crossover. Doomsday, directed by the Russo Brothers, marks Robert Downey Jr’s return - this time suited in green rather than red, as he takes on the role of Dr Victor Von Doom.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the trailers for Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday be released?

The trailers for Ramayana and Avengers: Doomsday will be screened in cinemas before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will begin on July 30, 2026, when the movie hits theaters in India.

How are advance ticket sales for Spider-Man: Brand New Day performing?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed 8 lakh tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow, surpassing the previous record set by Deadpool & Wolverine. This has generated around Rs 16 crore from 3.19 lakh tickets.

What is the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The film continues after No Way Home, depicting a world where Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man has been erased from public memory. It aims to lay the groundwork for a major superhero crossover.

Who does Robert Downey Jr. play in Avengers: Doomsday?

Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers: Doomsday, taking on the role of Dr. Victor Von Doom. This marks a new character for him within the Marvel universe.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Tom Holland Zendaya United States News Avengers Doomsday Spider Man Brand New Day Avengers: Doomsday
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