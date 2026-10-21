Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Film Crosses Rs 6 Crore Before Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 1 lakh tickets sold, including premium viewing formats.

Hindi language leads sales; Maharashtra tops state collections.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is drawing early interest from moviegoers ahead of its theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash in a key role, has collected Rs 6.07 crore through advance bookings in India, according to TrackTollywood. More than one lakh tickets have been sold across hundreds of theatres, with Hindi contributing the largest share of the advance gross. The film is also attracting bookings across premium viewing formats, including IMAX 3D. Here's a closer look at its ticket sales, language-wise figures and state-wise performance.

Ramayana Advance Booking: Ticket Sales And Occupancy

Ramayana: Part 1 has sold 1,01,392 tickets across 3,560 shows in 453 theatres spread across 120 cities, according to TrackTollywood. The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 12.8% ahead of its opening day.

The report also lists one houseful show and 85 shows marked as fast-filling, indicating early demand before the film reaches cinemas on November 5.

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Hindi Leads Language-Wise Bookings

Hindi accounts for the largest share of advance bookings, with Rs 5.68 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 38.34 lakh. Telugu bookings have reached Rs 76,050, according to TrackTollywood.

Among the available viewing formats, 3D has generated Rs 3.69 crore, with an occupancy of 10.8%. IMAX 3D has collected Rs 1.96 crore and recorded 39.6% occupancy, while 4DX 3D has earned Rs 19.45 lakh at 28.5% occupancy.

Dolby Cinema 2D has recorded the highest occupancy among the listed formats at 63.7%, with collections of Rs 10.46 lakh. The 4DX format has registered 48.1% occupancy against bookings worth Rs 1.58 lakh.

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Ramayana Advance Booking: Maharashtra Tops State-Wise Collections

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking figures with Rs 1.83 crore, contributing 30.1% of the total advance gross, according to TrackTollywood. Delhi ranks second with Rs 89.83 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 73.66 lakh.

Gujarat has recorded Rs 44.13 lakh, while Karnataka has contributed Rs 39 lakh and West Bengal Rs 31.15 lakh. Haryana stands at Rs 24.81 lakh, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 23.60 lakh and Madhya Pradesh at Rs 16.31 lakh.

Punjab has recorded Rs 15.03 lakh, Odisha Rs 11.43 lakh and Kerala Rs 9.98 lakh. Chhattisgarh has contributed Rs 9.32 lakh, while Bihar and Jharkhand have registered Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh, respectively.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The first instalment follows Rama's exile from Ayodhya and the events surrounding Sita's abduction.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features visual effects by DNEG. Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for an international theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, including premium formats such as IMAX.

With advance bookings crossing Rs 6 crore, Ramayana: Part 1 has established an early presence ahead of its November release. Hindi is driving ticket sales, while Maharashtra leads the state-wise figures. Its opening-day performance will provide a clearer picture of audience demand for the ambitious adaptation.