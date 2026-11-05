Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramayana film garnered ₹100 crore in advance bookings.

First-day advance ticket sales also surpassed ₹50 crore.

Nitesh Tiwari directs epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana was released in theaters on Thursday, November 5th. The film has received an overwhelming response in advance bookings. According to trade tracker SacNilk, over 2.9 million tickets have been sold in advance, and it is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day in India. These strong advance booking figures reflect the tremendous excitement among audiences, which is expected to give the film a strong opening at the box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. Let's find out how much the film has earned at the Indian box office through advance ticket sales.

Advance Bookings For 'Ramayana' Cross Rs 100 crore

According to data from trade tracker 'SacNilk', Ramayana Part 1 (also being called 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend') has done phenomenal business across India even before its release. Advance bookings for the film have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark even before its theatrical release. As of 7 am on November 5, the film has earned Rs 130.12 crore from advance bookings in the first six days (excluding blocked seats, this figure is Rs 105.12 crore) with 36.37 lakh tickets sold.

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The First-Day Advance Booking Of 'Ramayana'

The collection of advance booking of Ramayana Part 1 on the first day has also crossed Rs 50 crore. According to the report of SACNILC, till 7 am on Thursday, Ramayana Part 1 has pre-sold 14.05 lakh tickets for its 26 thousand 615 shows. With this, it has earned Rs 42.96 crore from pre-sale without blocked seats. Whereas its pre-sale earnings with blocked seats have reached Rs 50.08 crore.

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Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana': Cast And Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film's star cast includes several well-known actors, including Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is based on the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. The screenplay is written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan.

Ramayana: Part One is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English.