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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Ramayana' Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 73 Crore, Sells Over 18 Lakh Tickets

'Ramayana' Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 73 Crore, Sells Over 18 Lakh Tickets

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has crossed Rs 73 crore in advance bookings, with over 18 lakh tickets sold across India. The film is also witnessing strong overseas demand.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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  • US previews sold 51,000 tickets; strong five-day projection.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part One is creating considerable buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with its advance booking collection crossing Rs 73 crore in India. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has reportedly earned Rs 73.40 crore in advance ticket sales across five show dates, including blocked seats. It has sold approximately 18.67 lakh tickets across 60,124 shows, according to box office tracking figures by Sacnilk on November 3.

With two days remaining before its theatrical release, the film is also recording strong demand in overseas markets, particularly North America.

'Ramayana' Advance Booking

According to the industry tracker, Ramayana has collected Rs 73.40 crore in advance bookings across India. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 58.57 crore. The November 4 premiere shows have generated the highest advance sales so far, contributing Rs 32.41 crore. The Hindi version is leading the opening-day advance booking figures with Rs 25.41 crore, accounting for approximately 78 per cent of the total.

The Kannada version has contributed Rs 3.62 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 2.45 crore. Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded Rs 70.57 lakh and Rs 22.04 lakh, respectively.

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Among the states, Karnataka is leading the first-day advance booking charts with Rs 5.90 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 5.59 crore. Delhi occupies the third position with Rs 4.34 crore, while Telangana has recorded Rs 2.59 crore.

The film is also attracting audiences in premium formats. Its Hindi 3D version has generated Rs 14.47 crore from 7,973 shows, while premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ have collectively contributed Rs 5.32 crore to the opening-day advance booking collection.

Strong Overseas Demand

Apart from its performance in India, Ramayana is also witnessing significant demand in international markets. According to Sacnilk figures, the film has sold more than 51,000 tickets for its November 4 paid preview shows in the US.

With these sales, the film has reportedly surpassed the estimated US premiere ticket sales of several major Indian releases, including Animal, Jawan, Pushpa 2, RRR, Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. However, Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead with more than 52,000 tickets sold for its premiere shows.

The film has also sold over 1.40 lakh tickets for its November 4 to November 8 opening period across North America. Based on current booking trends, its first five-day collection in the region is estimated to reach between $13 million (approximately Rs 1,232 crore) and $14 million (approximately Rs 1,327 crore). This remains a projection based on advance sales and not a confirmed box office figure.

Also Read: Bombay HC Orders BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Video; Expresses Displeasure Over BJP Leaders’ Remarks

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One is based on the Indian epic and features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the director of 'Ramayana: Part One'?

The film 'Ramayana: Part One' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash
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