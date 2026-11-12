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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Ramanaya’ Nears Rs 1,000 Crore In A Week; Needs Another Rs 917 Crore To Beat ‘Dhurandhar 2’

‘Ramanaya’ Nears Rs 1,000 Crore In A Week; Needs Another Rs 917 Crore To Beat ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Ramayana, currently running in its day 8, has so far collected over Rs 934.55 crore worldwide.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramayana collected Rs 934.55 crore worldwide in seven days.
  • It is now 2026's second-highest grosser overall.
  • Day seven net collection reached Rs 70.65 crore.
  • Dubbed versions earned Rs 115 crore net, a record.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, was released in theatres on November 5 and has since earned Rs 934.55 crore worldwide. On Day 7, the film collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India and Rs 25 crore overseas. With this, the film is around Rs 917.45 crore short of surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,852 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

‘Ramayana’ Box Office Collection Day 7

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, minted Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7. The film witnessed a 24.9 per cent drop in collections compared to Day 6.

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The Hindi version alone collected Rs 58 crore, followed by the Kannada version with Rs 4.50 crore. The Malayalam and Telugu versions earned Rs 2.75 crore each, while the Tamil version collected Rs 2.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Ramayana has minted around Rs 115 crore in net collections across its four dubbed versions in India, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve this feat.

‘Ramayana’ Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 64.85 crore

Day 2: Rs 48.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 69.80 crore

Day 4: Rs 56.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 107.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 94.10 crore

Day 7: Rs 70.65 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.91 crore (as of 9 am)

‘Ramayana’ Becomes Second-Highest Grosser Of 2026

According to data available on box office tracking websites, Ramayana is still some distance behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which leads the list with Rs 1,852 crore worldwide. However, it has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which has collected Rs 830 crore so far and is set for its OTT release today.

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The film has also surpassed Drishyam: The Conclusion (Rs 588 crore), Border 2 (Rs 465 crore) and Hanuman Ansh (Rs 453 crore).

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total worldwide box office collection of Ramayana?

As of its seventh day, Ramayana has collected Rs 934.55 crore worldwide. On Day 7, it added Rs 70.65 crore net in India and Rs 25 crore overseas.

Who are the director and main cast members of Ramayana?

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ravi Dubey.

What was Ramayana's box office collection on Day 7?

On Day 7, Ramayana collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India and Rs 25 crore overseas. The Hindi version alone accounted for Rs 58 crore of the domestic collection.

How does Ramayana rank among the highest-grossing films of 2026?

Ramayana is the second-highest grosser of 2026, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It has surpassed films like Jailer 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion, and Border 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Ravie Dubey Dhurandhar 2
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