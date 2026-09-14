Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Gopal Varma, Mohit Suri collaborate on a new film.

Film depicts Dawood-Chhota Rajan split, 1993 blast aftermath.

Varma co-produces, wrote script; Suri directs, enhances vision.

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining forces for a film set against one of the most turbulent chapters in Mumbai's underworld history. The filmmaker duo recently confirmed their collaboration, and Varma has now revealed that the story is rooted in the Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan split, with the narrative also connecting to events that followed the 1993 serial blasts in Bombay.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay-Themed Ganpati Idols Go Viral In Chennai; Tamil Nadu CM Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Ram Gopal Varma, Mohit Suri Announce Collaboration

The collaboration was announced last week when Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture with Mohit Suri on social media. Revealing that the two were working together, Varma wrote, "Me and #Saiyaara's @mohit1148 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY... Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON."

Me and #Saiyaara ‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/igz96f45tR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 13, 2026

Mohit Suri subsequently reshared the photograph on Instagram and spoke about his admiration for Varma, recalling how the filmmaker's movies inspired his own ambitions.

“From watching his films and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker… to be making one together — with the OG gangster himself, Ram Gopal Varma. Some journeys truly come full circle. This one comes straight from the heart… Armed with a loaded gun!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

ALSO READ: Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Registers FIR Following Bombay High Court Order

Film Story To Be Set Around Dawood-Chhota Rajan Split

After confirming a project together, Varma has now given a clear picture of the project. He revealed that he is co-producing the film while Suri will direct it, adding that he wrote the original script before Suri took it in a different direction.

He wrote, "With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing...yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension..."

Explaining the backdrop, Varma said, "The story is set in the times of the Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts."

With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing .. yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension ..

The story is set in the times of the Dawood ibrahim , Chota Rajan split , due to a man called Sautya and how the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2026

Varma also talked about how Suri has brought his own filmmaking approach to the project, particularly through its characters, music and action. He added, "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action'. Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example, I always wondered how it will be, if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR, and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart ."