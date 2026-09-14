India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesRam Gopal Varma And Mohit Suri's Next Film To Be Based On Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan Split, 1993 Bombay Blasts

Ram Gopal Varma And Mohit Suri's Next Film To Be Based On Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan Split, 1993 Bombay Blasts

Ram Gopal Varma reveals details of his next film with Mohit Suri, set against the Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan split and events following the 1993 Bombay blasts.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ram Gopal Varma, Mohit Suri collaborate on a new film.
  • Film depicts Dawood-Chhota Rajan split, 1993 blast aftermath.
  • Varma co-produces, wrote script; Suri directs, enhances vision.

Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining forces for a film set against one of the most turbulent chapters in Mumbai's underworld history. The filmmaker duo recently confirmed their collaboration, and Varma has now revealed that the story is rooted in the Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan split, with the narrative also connecting to events that followed the 1993 serial blasts in Bombay.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vijay-Themed Ganpati Idols Go Viral In Chennai; Tamil Nadu CM Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes

Ram Gopal Varma, Mohit Suri Announce Collaboration

The collaboration was announced last week when Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture with Mohit Suri on social media. Revealing that the two were working together, Varma wrote, "Me and #Saiyaara's @mohit1148 for his NEXT film, are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY... Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON."

Mohit Suri subsequently reshared the photograph on Instagram and spoke about his admiration for Varma, recalling how the filmmaker's movies inspired his own ambitions.

“From watching his films and dreaming of becoming a filmmaker… to be making one together — with the OG gangster himself, Ram Gopal Varma. Some journeys truly come full circle. This one comes straight from the heart… Armed with a loaded gun!” he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Suri (@mohitsuri)

ALSO READ: Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Registers FIR Following Bombay High Court Order

Film Story To Be Set Around Dawood-Chhota Rajan Split

After confirming a project together, Varma has now given a clear picture of the project. He revealed that he is co-producing the film while Suri will direct it, adding that he wrote the original script before Suri took it in a different direction.

He wrote, "With regard to the film I am co producing, with @Mohit11481 directing...yes , I wrote the script but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension..."

Explaining the backdrop, Varma said, "The story is set in the times of the Dawood Ibrahim, Chota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts."

Varma also talked about how Suri has brought his own filmmaking approach to the project, particularly through its characters, music and action. He added, "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of 'from the heart characters , superlative emotional music and never before thought of ultra realistic action'. Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example, I always wondered how it will be, if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit’s film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR, and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart ."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is collaborating on the new film?

Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri are joining forces for an upcoming project. Varma is co-producing and wrote the original script, while Suri will direct.

What is the story of Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri's new film?

The film is set against the Dawood Ibrahim-Chhota Rajan split, sparked by a man named Sautya. It also connects to events following the 1993 Bombay serial blasts, involving Indian intelligence agencies.

What are the roles of Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri in their new collaboration?

Ram Gopal Varma is co-producing the film and wrote the original script. Mohit Suri is directing the film, bringing his unique vision and approach to the project.

When was the collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Mohit Suri announced?

The collaboration was announced last week, specifically on September 13, 2026. Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture with Mohit Suri on social media to reveal their joint venture.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Gopal Varma Mohit Suri Chhota Rajan Dawood Ibrahim ENtertainment News 1993 Bombay Blasts
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
‘Ghamasaan’ Review: Pratik Gandhi Does The Heavy Lifting As Arshad Warsi Plays Catch-Up In Predictable Drama
‘Ghamasaan’ Review: Pratik Gandhi Does The Heavy Lifting As Arshad Warsi Plays Catch-Up In Predictable Drama
Movies
Neem Karoli Baba Rangoli By Students Goes Viral Amid 'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Success | WATCH
Neem Karoli Baba Rangoli By Students Goes Viral Amid 'Hanuman Ansh' Box Office Success | WATCH
Movies
'Hanuman Ansh' Leads Sunday Box Office Race With Rs 22.50 Cr, 'Mirzapur The Movie' Follows, 'Haiwaan' Struggles
'Hanuman Ansh' Leads Sunday Box Office Race With Rs 22.50 Cr, 'Mirzapur The Movie' Follows, 'Haiwaan' Struggles
Movies
'Ramayana' First Motion Poster, 'Jai Jai Ram' Song Released On Ganesh Chaturthi
'Ramayana' First Motion Poster, 'Jai Jai Ram' Song Released On Ganesh Chaturthi
Advertisement

Videos

Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
RAJASTHAN CIVIC POLLS: BJP Wins Ashok Gehlot’s Ward, Congress Takes Seats Linked to Shekhawat, Vasundhara
GURUGRAM SHOCKER: Woman Biker Hit by Car, Police Yet to Act Over 24 Hours Later
RAJASTHAN CIVIC POLLS: BJP Leads in Most Municipal Bodies as Congress Mounts Strong Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget