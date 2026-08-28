Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 Best Movies To Watch With Your Sibling This Rakhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan movie marathon offers diverse Bollywood sibling stories.

Films explore themes of protection, support, sacrifice, and complex bonds.

Featured titles include Dil Dhadakne Do, Fiza, and Kapoor & Sons.

Raksha Bandhan is almost here, bringing with it the familiar rituals of tying the rakhi, exchanging gifts and sitting down for a family meal. But once the celebrations wind down, why not make some time for your sibling and settle in for a movie marathon? From warm family dramas and nostalgic entertainers to emotional stories of sacrifice and protection, these seven films put sibling relationships at the heart of their stories.

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1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do offers a modern take on the complicated equation between brothers and sisters. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas play Kabir and Ayesha Mehra, siblings who accompany their wealthy family on a cruise marking their parents' wedding anniversary.

Behind the luxury and picture-perfect setting, the siblings are dealing with family expectations, personal relationships and long-standing tensions. They bicker, tease and disagree, but there's also a quiet understanding between them. As the story progresses, that bond becomes a source of support while they face difficult choices and confront their family's expectations.

For siblings who enjoy humour mixed with emotional family drama, this is an easy Raksha Bandhan watch.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

2. Fiza

For a more serious and emotionally charged viewing experience, Fiza takes the sibling bond into much darker territory.

The 2000 film stars Karisma Kapoor as Fiza, a sister who refuses to give up on her brother Amaan, played by Hrithik Roshan, after he disappears during the Mumbai riots. Years later, she continues looking for him, unwilling to accept that he may never come back.

Her search drives the story and highlights the extraordinary lengths a sister can go to when she refuses to abandon her brother. The film also explores how circumstances can change a relationship and make an already close bond increasingly complicated.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

3. Kapoor & Sons

Sibling relationships aren't always simple, and Kapoor & Sons doesn't pretend that they are.

The 2016 family drama follows brothers Rahul and Arjun Kapoor, played by Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, as they return to their family home after their grandfather suffers a health crisis. Their arrival brings old disagreements, insecurities and buried family problems back to the surface.

Rahul and Arjun have different personalities, ambitions and ways of dealing with life. Their rivalry can be difficult, yet their shared history keeps them connected. That's what makes the film particularly relatable for adult siblings: growing older may change the relationship, but it doesn't necessarily erase the bond underneath it.

Where To Watch: Prime Video, Netflix

4. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

For a traditional Bollywood family entertainer, Hum Saath-Saath Hain remains a natural choice.

Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 film centres on a large family and the relationships that hold it together. As misunderstandings begin to create cracks between family members, the story explores the role of trust, affection and loyalty in bringing people back together.

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl and Tabu feature in the ensemble cast, while the relationships between the siblings remain an important part of the emotional storyline. Its emphasis on family togetherness and old-school values makes it well suited to a festive movie night.

Where To Watch: Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5

5. Jigra

For viewers who want action alongside the emotional core of a sibling story, Jigra makes for a compelling pick.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the 2024 action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Bhatt plays Satya, a fiercely protective sister who is determined to rescue her younger brother Ankur after he is imprisoned in a foreign country.

Satya's protectiveness comes from the role she has played in her brother's life since childhood. As the situation becomes increasingly difficult, she is pushed to take extraordinary steps to save him. The result is a story where the idea of protecting a sibling sits at the centre of the action, suspense and prison-break drama.

Where To Watch: Netflix

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6. My Brother... Nikhil

My Brother... Nikhil is one of the more moving films to add to a Raksha Bandhan movie marathon.

Directed by Onir, the 2005 film stars Sanjay Suri as Nikhil, a talented swimmer whose life changes after he is diagnosed with HIV. As stigma and fear cause people around him to pull away, his elder sister Anamika, played by Juhi Chawla, chooses to stay by his side.

Her unwavering support becomes one of the film's strongest emotional threads. Anamika refuses to leave her brother alone when he is most vulnerable, making their relationship especially poignant.

The film goes beyond the sibling bond to examine the stigma surrounding HIV and society's treatment of people living with the condition, giving its emotional story a wider social dimension.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. Raksha Bandhan

A film actually titled Raksha Bandhan naturally fits a festive watchlist.

Akshay Kumar stars in the 2022 family drama as Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters. He has made a promise to his mother that he will look after his sisters and see them settled before considering marriage for himself.

That responsibility shapes almost every part of his life, including his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Sapna. Alongside the emotional family story, the film also touches on dowry and the pressures women can face when marriage is involved.

At its centre, however, is the affection, responsibility and sacrifice that can define the bond between a brother and his sisters.

Where To Watch: ZEE5