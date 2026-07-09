Rajkummar Rao vs Sourav Ganguly Net Worth: Who Is Richer?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajkummar Rao portrays Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic.

Actor Rajkummar Rao's net worth is reportedly Rs 81 crore.

Sourav Ganguly's net worth is Rs 700 crore, surpassing Rao's.

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up to portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story. As excitement builds around the film, many fans are also curious about how the fortunes of the acclaimed actor and the cricket legend compare.

Rajkummar Rao's Net Worth

Rajkummar Rao has established himself as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors over a career spanning more than 15 years. With acclaimed performances in films such as Stree, Stree 2, Queen, Badhaai Do, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Srikanth, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Ragini MMS, he has earned both critical acclaim and commercial success.

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According to a Pinkvilla report, Rajkummar Rao has an estimated net worth of Rs 81 crore. The actor reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7 crore per film, while his brand endorsement fee ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

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His luxury car collection includes the Lexus LM 350h, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, Audi Q7, and Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d.

Sourav Ganguly's Net Worth

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly remains one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket. Widely regarded as one of the country's finest cricketers, he enjoyed a remarkable career across both Test and One-Day International formats and also led India through a highly successful captaincy stint.

According to multiple media reports, Ganguly's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 700 crore. He owns properties in both Kolkata and London, including a luxurious four-storey residence in Kolkata featuring 48 rooms.

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His premium car collection includes models such as the Mercedes-Benz, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz CLK 230.

Who Is Richer?

Based on the reported figures, Sourav Ganguly's estimated wealth of Rs 700 crore significantly exceeds Rajkummar Rao's reported Rs 81 crore, making the former Indian cricket captain the wealthier of the two.

When Will Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story Release?

The makers have officially announced that Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will release in cinemas on May 14, 2027. The biographical drama will trace Ganguly's journey from his early days to becoming one of Indian cricket's most influential captains.

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The film also marks a significant milestone in Rajkummar Rao's career, as it is the first time the actor will portray a cricketer on screen in his more than 15-year journey in Bollywood.