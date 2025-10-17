Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajkummar Rao Dedicates Filmfare Best Actor Critics Award To Soon-to-Be-Born Baby

At the 2025 Filmfare Awards, Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor Critics for Srikanth and dedicated the honor to his unborn child, sharing heartfelt thanks to his wife Patralekhaa and the film’s team.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao created one of the most heartwarming moments at the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad when he dedicated the Best Actor Critics Trophy that he won for his movie Srikanth to his soon-to-be-born baby.

This actor, while accepting his award for his movie Srikanth, announced during his acceptance speech that he and his wife were expecting their first child. He also stated that he dedicated the award to his baby.

With emotions in his voice, Rajkummar thanked the team of Srikanth and said, “Thank you, Filmfare, Tushar, our director, Nidhi, and Bhushan, our producers, and Srikanth Bolla, whose life inspired us to tell this story. Thank you, audience, for making Srikanth a success in theatres because it's very important for movies like Srikanth to work in theatres as well."

Further, he also thanked his wife, actress Patralekhaa, and said, “Thank you, Patralekhaa, forever, my beautiful love. We are expecting our child very soon. I love you. This award is for my baby who is yet to come.” The actor later took to his social media account to share a video from the ceremony. He wrote, “Won the Best Actor Critics Filmfare Award for Srikanth. Worked extremely hard for this film, and everything feels magical when Shahrukh Khan says such kind words in a performance. Thank you, sir. Thank you, Filmfare, and the real Shrikant, whose life inspired us to tell this story.”

He also expressed gratitude to his wife and fans, writing, “Thank you, Patralekhaa, my love, for always inspiring me to do good work. And mostly, thank you to my audience for giving Srikanth so much love. I'll keep working the hardest and keep entertaining you with these wonderful stories.”

The 2025 Filmfare Awards also saw Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan jointly win Best Actor Male for “I Want To Talk” and “Chandu Champion”, respectively, while Alia Bhatt took home Best Actress for "Jigra". Pratibha Ranta, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan were among the other major winners of the evening.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Rajkummar Rao
