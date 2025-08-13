Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Smashes Pre-Sale Records As Hrithik–Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Surges

The Indian box office is gearing up for an epic Independence Day clash as two of the year’s most anticipated films — Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and Siddharth Anand’s War 2, hitting theatres on August 14. While Coolie, headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, is already smashing pre-sale records, the Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR action thriller War 2 has seen a remarkable spike in advance bookings, especially after Telugu shows went live.

With both films targeting pan-India audiences and boasting massive star power, the opening day and weekend numbers are set to be record-breaking.

Coolie Races Past ₹100 Crore for Opening Weekend

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has quickly cemented its status as a box-office juggernaut. According to trade website Sacnilk, as of 11 AM, the film had sold 12,46,828 tickets in India, generating ₹27.01 crore in gross collections. Tamil-language pre-sales dominated, with over 10 lakh tickets sold, followed by 1 lakh in Telugu.

Regional collections stood at ₹11.97 crore in Tamil Nadu, ₹1.46 crore in Andhra Pradesh, ₹1.69 crore in Telangana, and ₹6.85 crore in Karnataka. Domestically, Coolie has already clocked ₹50 crore in ticket sales for its opening weekend, while overseas pre-sales have brought in ₹60 crore — ₹45 crore of which is from opening day itself.

This pushes its estimated weekend tally beyond ₹110 crore, with ₹80 crore expected on day one alone. In the US, Coolie made history as the first Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales. The big question now is whether it will surpass the ₹142.70 crore worldwide opening record set by Lokesh’s previous outing, Leo.

The ensemble cast includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan, with the plot described by the British Board of Film Classification as a story about a mysterious man fighting against a corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a port town.

War 2 Bookings Explode After Telugu Shows Go Live

While Coolie is dominating early numbers, War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War has gained massive traction in the days leading up to release. On Sunday, Yash Raj Films opened advance bookings across India, but it was on Tuesday evening, after Telugu shows were added, that sales skyrocketed.

From 2,500 tickets per hour earlier in the day, the pace jumped to 25,000 tickets per hour once Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bookings went live. This surge followed a one-day delay in Telugu state pre-sales due to pending government orders on ticket price hikes.

Before the Telugu bookings, War 2 had registered around ₹10 crore gross (including block seats) for its Hindi version’s opening day. BookMyShow recorded over 20,000 ticket sales per hour once Telugu shows became available.

Starring Hrithik Roshan as super spy Kabir, alongside Jr NTR, Ashutosh Rana, and part of YRF’s Spy Universe, War 2 is set for a multi-language release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Sacnilk reports advance booking business at ₹9.8 crore so far, with momentum expected to rise sharply in the final hours before release.

The Independence Day Box Office Showdown

With Coolie enjoying a clear head start in advance bookings and War 2 catching up fast after a late surge, the Independence Day box office is primed for a historic showdown. Both films offer high-octane action, star-studded casts, and wide multi-language releases.

The final pre-release tallies will determine which film takes the lead, but one thing is certain — August 14 is set to witness a blockbuster doubleheader.