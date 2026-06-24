Rajinikanth's Next Film 'Dharman' Announced; Kamal Haasan Drops The First Look Poster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth's next film officially titled 'Dharman' by makers.

Kamal Haasan unveiled title, Rajinikanth's poster hinted action.

Ashwath Marimuthu directs, Anirudh leads strong technical team.

After months of speculation and anticipation, the makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited next film, previously referred to as #Thalaivar173, have finally unveiled its official title. The film, which marks Rajinikanth's collaboration with filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu, has been titled 'Dharman', sparking excitement among fans across the country.

The title was officially announced on Wednesday, coinciding with the film's grand launch ceremony in Chennai.

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Kamal Haasan Unveils 'Dharman' title

Actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, whose banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) is backing the project, shared the title poster on his X handle.

Accompanying the poster, Kamal wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth."

The striking first-look poster features Rajinikanth standing inside what appears to be an operation theatre, holding a surgical scalpel. Adding intrigue, the superstar is seen with one foot placed over the body of a slain gangster, hinting at an intense and action-packed narrative.

The visual has further fuelled speculation that Rajinikanth could be essaying the role of a doctor in the film, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the details.

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Ashwath Marimuthu To Direct, Anirudh Joins Technical Crew

As previously reported, Dharman will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who earned widespread acclaim for his blockbuster film Dragon. Rumours about Ashwath helming the project had gained momentum earlier this month when RKFI shared a special birthday video for the director.

The production house had posted, "From Imagination to Inspiration, Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath." The energetic video, featuring lines such as "Hit 'em up" and "Give them a fun ride," led fans to believe that Ashwath had indeed been chosen to direct Rajinikanth's next outing.

The film has already generated considerable buzz since Kamal Haasan announced that RKFI would produce the project. Dharman boasts a strong technical team, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by Pradeep E. Raghav. National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv will handle the action sequences.

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Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film is co-produced by S. Disney under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.