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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRajinikanth's Next Film 'Dharman' Announced; Kamal Haasan Drops The First Look Poster

Rajinikanth's Next Film 'Dharman' Announced; Kamal Haasan Drops The First Look Poster

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film has officially been titled Dharman. Kamal Haasan released the first-look poster, showcasing the superstar in an intense avatar.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajinikanth's next film officially titled 'Dharman' by makers.
  • Kamal Haasan unveiled title, Rajinikanth's poster hinted action.
  • Ashwath Marimuthu directs, Anirudh leads strong technical team.

After months of speculation and anticipation, the makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited next film, previously referred to as #Thalaivar173, have finally unveiled its official title. The film, which marks Rajinikanth's collaboration with filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu, has been titled 'Dharman', sparking excitement among fans across the country.

The title was officially announced on Wednesday, coinciding with the film's grand launch ceremony in Chennai.

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Kamal Haasan Unveils 'Dharman' title

Actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, whose banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) is backing the project, shared the title poster on his X handle.

Accompanying the poster, Kamal wrote, "Dharmame vellum! (Dharma will only win) #Dharman #Thalaivar173 #SuperstarRajinikanth."

The striking first-look poster features Rajinikanth standing inside what appears to be an operation theatre, holding a surgical scalpel. Adding intrigue, the superstar is seen with one foot placed over the body of a slain gangster, hinting at an intense and action-packed narrative.

The visual has further fuelled speculation that Rajinikanth could be essaying the role of a doctor in the film, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the details.

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Ashwath Marimuthu To Direct, Anirudh Joins Technical Crew

As previously reported, Dharman will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who earned widespread acclaim for his blockbuster film Dragon. Rumours about Ashwath helming the project had gained momentum earlier this month when RKFI shared a special birthday video for the director.

The production house had posted, "From Imagination to Inspiration, Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath." The energetic video, featuring lines such as "Hit 'em up" and "Give them a fun ride," led fans to believe that Ashwath had indeed been chosen to direct Rajinikanth's next outing.

The film has already generated considerable buzz since Kamal Haasan announced that RKFI would produce the project. Dharman boasts a strong technical team, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by Pradeep E. Raghav. National Award-winning stunt choreographers Anbariv will handle the action sequences.

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Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film is co-produced by S. Disney under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official title of Superstar Rajinikanth's new film?

The film, previously referred to as #Thalaivar173, has been officially titled 'Dharman'. This announcement was made during its grand launch ceremony in Chennai.

Who is directing the film 'Dharman'?

'Dharman' will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. He gained widespread acclaim for his previous blockbuster film 'Dragon'.

Who is producing Rajinikanth's film 'Dharman'?

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under Kamal Haasan's banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. S. Disney is also a co-producer.

What details were revealed in the first-look poster for 'Dharman'?

The striking first-look poster features Rajinikanth inside an operation theatre, holding a surgical scalpel. He is also seen with one foot placed over the body of a slain gangster.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Dharman Thalaivar173 Rajinikanth Dharman
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