Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads box office with significant Day 9 jump.

Patriot struggles domestically but performs well overseas.

Ek Din shows declining audience interest and low collections.

Daadi Ki Shaadi opens modestly with promising growth.

This week’s box office isn’t just about numbers, it’s about momentum. While some films are clearly finding their footing with audiences, others are beginning to lose grip. Raja Shivaji continues to push forward with confidence, Patriot is showing signs of slowing down in India, and Ek Din is struggling to stay in the conversation.

Adding a fresh twist to the mix, Daadi Ki Shaadi has now entered the race, hoping to carve out its own space. But with such varied performances, the big question remains, who’s really winning the audience’s attention right now?

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Raja Shivaji Day 9 Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji is showing no signs of slowing down. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 9, the film collected Rs 5.60 crore, marking a sharp 75% jump from the previous day’s Rs 3.20 crore.

Running across 3,962 shows, the film has now reached Rs 72.91 crore in gross collections and Rs 61.45 crore net in India. Interestingly, the Marathi version continues to dominate, contributing Rs 4.25 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.35 crore on Day 9.

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh and released in both Marathi and Hindi, the film had already wrapped up its first week at Rs 52.65 crore. The current upward trend suggests strong audience retention going into its second weekend.

Patriot Day 9 Box Office Collection

In contrast, Patriot is struggling to build momentum in India. On Day 9, it collected Rs 0.90 crore, reflecting a 42.9% increase from Rs 0.63 crore the day before.

The film ran in around 1,000 shows, taking its India gross to Rs 33.08 crore and net to Rs 28.51 crore. Overseas, however, it has performed better, earning Rs 41 crore and pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 74.08 crore.

Occupancy remains a concern. With just 16.4% overall occupancy across 1,149 shows in 173 cities and only 2 housefull shows, the film’s domestic run appears underwhelming despite a 34.7% jump in tracked gross compared to Day 8.

Ek Din Day 9 Box Office Collection

Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, is finding it increasingly difficult to hold its ground.

On Day 9, the film managed a gross of just Rs 0.10 crore and a net of Rs 0.09 crore. It was screened across 155 shows with an occupancy of around 18%.

Despite entering its second weekend, the film shows little sign of revival, indicating dwindling audience interest.

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Daadi Ki Shaadi Day 2 Box Office Collection

Among the new releases, Daadi Ki Shaadi, featuring Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, and debutant Riddhima Kapoor, has begun its journey on a modest note.

Released on 8 May, the film saw a Day 2 collection of Rs 1.15 crore, registering a strong 91.7% jump from its opening day figure of Rs 0.60 crore.

So far, it has earned Rs 2.10 crore gross and Rs 1.75 crore net in India, playing across 1,771 shows. However, despite the growth, it still falls short of consistently crossing the Rs 1 crore daily mark, something it will need to achieve to stay competitive.

A Clear Winner Emerging?

The numbers reveal a clear divide. Raja Shivaji leads comfortably with a Day 9 jump of 75% and total net collections of Rs 61.45 crore. Patriot, despite a 42.9% rise, lags far behind in India with Rs 28.51 crore net, relying heavily on overseas earnings.

Ek Din remains negligible with just Rs 0.09 crore on Day 9, while Daadi Ki Shaadi, although showing a promising 91.7% growth early on, is yet to establish a strong foothold.