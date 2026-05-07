Raja Shivaji is clearly outperforming Patriot and Ek Din at the box office. It has collected Rs 4.25 crore on its first Wednesday.
Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji Beats Mohanlal-Mammootty’s Patriot; Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan’s Ek Din Falls Flat On Wednesday
Raja Shivaji vs Patriot vs Ek Din: Read on to find out which film fared better at the box office on Wednesday.
- Raja Shivaji leads box office, surpassing Patriot and Ek Din.
- Raja Shivaji amassed Rs 48.65 crore India net collection.
- Patriot earned Rs 26.07 crore India net collection.
- Ek Din, Sai Pallavi's debut, collected Rs 3.81 crore India net.
Three films - Raja Shivaji, Patriot and Ek Din - are facing each other at the box office, and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is clearly outperforming the remaining two. Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot may gain momentum after the release of its dubbed versions, but until then, the film is witnessing a modest run in theatres.
Expectations from Ek Din were already low after the release of the trailer. However, the fact that it marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and was backed by Aamir Khan generated some curiosity among audiences. Despite that, the romantic drama, based on the Thai film One Day, has failed to create any impact at the box office.
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On its first Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 4.25 crore, comfortably staying ahead of Patriot, which minted Rs 1.20 crore. Ek Din, however, could not even cross the Rs 1 crore mark and managed to collect just Rs 0.23 crore, or Rs 23 lakh, at the box office.
Like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla, all three films witnessed a slowdown in collections on Wednesday.
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection
Released in Hindi and Marathi, Raja Shivaji has earned the bulk of its revenue from the Marathi version, considering the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha empire.
So far, the Marathi version has contributed Rs 33.50 crore, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 15.15 crore.
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The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 57.70 crore worldwide, while the India net collection is Rs 48.65 crore. The film has recorded these numbers from a total of 34,487 shows.
Raja Shivaji Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore
Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore
Day 3: Rs 12 crore
Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore
Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore
Day 6: Rs 4.25 crore
Patriot Box Office Collection
Patriot has so far earned Rs 30.24 crore at the box office, with its net collection standing at Rs 26.07 crore as of Wednesday. The film has recorded these numbers from nearly 3,000 shows since release.
The film made headlines as it marked the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years.
Patriot Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 1: Rs 10 crore
Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore
Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore
Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6: Rs 1.20 crore
Ek Din Box Office Collection
Ek Din has collected Rs 4.95 crore worldwide so far. Out of this, overseas earnings account for Rs 0.45 crore. The film’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 3.81 crore from 8,606 shows.
Ek Din Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 2: Rs 1 crore
Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore
Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore
Day 6: Rs 0.23 crore
All three films were released in theatres on May 1 alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2.
Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh and based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.
Patriot is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara. It is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar.
Ek Din is a romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey and stars Sai Pallavi alongside Junaid Khan. The film is a remake of the Thai movie One Day and is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which film is currently outperforming others at the box office?
What is the total collection of Raja Shivaji?
Raja Shivaji's total worldwide collection stands at Rs 57.70 crore, with Rs 48.65 crore from India net.
What is the box office collection of Ek Din?
Ek Din has collected Rs 4.95 crore worldwide so far, with Rs 3.81 crore as its India net collection.
What is the current box office performance of Patriot?
Patriot has earned Rs 30.24 crore at the box office, with its net collection standing at Rs 26.07 crore as of Wednesday.