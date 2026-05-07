Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raja Shivaji leads box office, surpassing Patriot and Ek Din.

Raja Shivaji amassed Rs 48.65 crore India net collection.

Patriot earned Rs 26.07 crore India net collection.

Ek Din, Sai Pallavi's debut, collected Rs 3.81 crore India net.

Three films - Raja Shivaji, Patriot and Ek Din - are facing each other at the box office, and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji is clearly outperforming the remaining two. Mohanlal and Mammootty’s Patriot may gain momentum after the release of its dubbed versions, but until then, the film is witnessing a modest run in theatres.

Expectations from Ek Din were already low after the release of the trailer. However, the fact that it marked Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut and was backed by Aamir Khan generated some curiosity among audiences. Despite that, the romantic drama, based on the Thai film One Day, has failed to create any impact at the box office.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Slips 5.45% On Wednesday, Bhooth Bangla Becomes Akshay Kumar’s Third Biggest Post-COVID Hit

On its first Wednesday, Raja Shivaji collected Rs 4.25 crore, comfortably staying ahead of Patriot, which minted Rs 1.20 crore. Ek Din, however, could not even cross the Rs 1 crore mark and managed to collect just Rs 0.23 crore, or Rs 23 lakh, at the box office.

Like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla, all three films witnessed a slowdown in collections on Wednesday.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection

Released in Hindi and Marathi, Raja Shivaji has earned the bulk of its revenue from the Marathi version, considering the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha empire.

So far, the Marathi version has contributed Rs 33.50 crore, while the Hindi version has collected Rs 15.15 crore.

ALSO READ| OPINION | Is Raja Shivaji Dhurandhar Part 3?

The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 57.70 crore worldwide, while the India net collection is Rs 48.65 crore. The film has recorded these numbers from a total of 34,487 shows.

Raja Shivaji Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3: Rs 12 crore

Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5: Rs 4.90 crore

Day 6: Rs 4.25 crore

Patriot Box Office Collection

Patriot has so far earned Rs 30.24 crore at the box office, with its net collection standing at Rs 26.07 crore as of Wednesday. The film has recorded these numbers from nearly 3,000 shows since release.

The film made headlines as it marked the reunion of Mohanlal and Mammootty after 18 years.

Patriot Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 10 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.50 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.20 crore

Ek Din Box Office Collection

Ek Din has collected Rs 4.95 crore worldwide so far. Out of this, overseas earnings account for Rs 0.45 crore. The film’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 3.81 crore from 8,606 shows.

Ek Din Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 2: Rs 1 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore

Day 5: Rs 0.26 crore

Day 6: Rs 0.23 crore

All three films were released in theatres on May 1 alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Raja Shivaji is a historical action drama directed by Riteish Deshmukh and based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan. It is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

Patriot is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan and stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara. It is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar.

Ek Din is a romantic drama directed by Sunil Pandey and stars Sai Pallavi alongside Junaid Khan. The film is a remake of the Thai movie One Day and is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions.